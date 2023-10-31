PICS: A host of famous faces step out at the BPerfect ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ themed event

Well-known faces stepped out at the 4-star Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast for the BPerfect Cosmetics Live ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ themed Halloween event.

Celebrities were joined by top-notch beauty experts and were entertained with makeup demos, exclusive panel discussions, and throwback entertainment by none other than Peter Andre.

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were in attendance, and even joined Peter Andre on stage for a rendition of ‘Grease Is The Word’ by The BeeGees.

The event was hosted by Just James, who kept the energy high and the fun flowing throughout the event.

Guests were in for a sensory overload as they passed through a spooky Halloween-themed tunnel leading into a room filled with Halloween décor and photo opportunities.

Influencers and guests were then transported to a Christmas-themed archway into the main room where they enjoyed a fantastic range of entertainment.

Michelle Regazzoli Stone took to the stage and demonstrated a beautiful makeup look on Ekin-Su, and the team at Voduz showcased the latest hair trends and cutting-edge hairstyling techniques with their ground-breaking tools and products.

Guests enjoyed panel discussions with Northern Irish beauty and fashion icons Gerry Lavz, Taylor Rae, Emma Kearney, and Annalivia Hynds.