PICS: A host of famous faces step out at the BPerfect ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ themed event

Well-known faces stepped out at the 4-star Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast for the BPerfect Cosmetics Live ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ themed Halloween event.
Celebrities were joined by top-notch beauty experts and were entertained with makeup demos, exclusive panel discussions, and throwback entertainment by none other than Peter Andre.
Love Island stars Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were in attendance, and even joined Peter Andre on stage for a rendition of ‘Grease Is The Word’ by The BeeGees.
Ekin -Su Culculoglu pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Peter Andre pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Davide Sanclimenti pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Shuneen Murphy and Sarah Carr pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Decarteret pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
The event was hosted by Just James, who kept the energy high and the fun flowing throughout the event.
Guests were in for a sensory overload as they passed through a spooky Halloween-themed tunnel leading into a room filled with Halloween décor and photo opportunities.
Influencers and guests were then transported to a Christmas-themed archway into the main room where they enjoyed a fantastic range of entertainment.
Michelle Regazzoli Stone took to the stage and demonstrated a beautiful makeup look on Ekin-Su, and the team at Voduz showcased the latest hair trends and cutting-edge hairstyling techniques with their ground-breaking tools and products.
Guests enjoyed panel discussions with Northern Irish beauty and fashion icons Gerry Lavz, Taylor Rae, Emma Kearney, and Annalivia Hynds.
Eve Corban pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Micheal Campbell pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Patricia McVeigh and Emma McVeigh pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
James McGuigan pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Kearney at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Rachel Nugent at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Aine Carey at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Charlene McQuillan at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Venus Black and Wicked White pictured at the BPerfect Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Denise Phillips at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Jane McDermott at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Brogan O Neill at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Nicole Adams at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Paddy McGurgan at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Taylor Rae at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Fiona Morgan Coleman and Ally McGinn at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Fiona Morgan Coleman at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Agnew at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Selina Regazzoli at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Kegs at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Caoimhe Quinn and Celia Gallagher at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Chloe McIlroy,Samanatha Bailie and Jenna Fraser at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Brendan McDowell and Michelle Regazzoli Stone at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Alex Lyons at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Aoife Hughes and Deirbhle Kelly at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Kim Lowry ,Chloe Stafford and Amy Millls at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Gerry Lavz and Eve Corban at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Naomi Campbell.Paul Corsin and Christopher Stipp at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Eve Corvan at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Jessica Worth and Molly Kelly at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Fiona Higgins at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
BPerfect Founder Brendan Mc Dowell at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
James McGuigan at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Peter Andre performs at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma McVeigh at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Venus Black and Wicked White at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Rachel Foster at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Gerry Lavz at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Peter Andre performs at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
BPerfect Founder Brendan McDowell ,Ekin -Su Culculoglu,Peter Andre and Davide Sanclimenti pictured at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy
Gerry Lavz at the BPerfect Cosmetics Live Nightmare before Christmas Themed Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. Picture Brian McEvoy