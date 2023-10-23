Here’s your first look at the FRIENDS Experience – which is coming to Dublin this month

Calling all Friends fans: The FRIENDS™ Experience is coming to Dublin later this month.

After a hugely successful European tour, this truly unique interactive experience will be heading to the Theatre Of Light, The Point Square from Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Fans of the show will be brought one step closer to their favourite characters as they take a look at the making of the show, costumes and props and recreate some of the most iconic moments from the globally loved television series.

Featuring a variety of nostalgia-packed, interactive sets including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic Friends fountain, The Friends Experience provides guests with the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with plenty of photo opportunities and chances to recreate their favourite scenes – including the infamous sofa pivot.

No Friends experience would complete without paying homage to the show’s famed coffee house, Central Perk which will be fully recreated in Dublin’s Theatre of Light, complete with the legendary orange sofa.

Friends fans will also be able to take home a momento of their visit from The Friends Experience Retail Store where they will find a selection of exclusive merchandise.

Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Original X Productions, said: “We are hugely excited to bring The Friends Experience to Dublin for the very first time – we know Ireland is full of Friends fans, so we can’t wait to see them on the famous orange sofa.”

“Friends fans will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments and celebrate the show like never before.”

Tickets for The FRIENDS™ Experience in Dublin will be on sale from 22 September and can be purchased via www.FriendsTheExperience. com/Dublin.