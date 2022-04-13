Glenda Gilson sparkles for Polished London launch

Glenda Gilson, Laura Fox, Lynn Kelly and Grace O’Mahony stepped out at the launch of Polished London‘s new Aqua XP Water Flosser at the Radisson Blu St. Helen’s Hotel earlier this week.

Simmering in sultry silver attire Glenda dazzled under the night time sky as she showcased the newest Polished London dental care brand’s Aqua XP Water Flosser, which infuses Design, Technology, Performance .

Adding to their hugely successful Sonic XP Range, Celebrity favourite Oral and Dental Care brand Polished London are bringing your smile to a whole new level with the launch of their Aqua XP Water Flosser, allowing you to experience that fresh dentist clean from the comfort of your own home!

The Polished London Aqua XP Water Flosser, designed in the UK by a team of dental experts, ensures even the smallest particles of bacteria are removed from between the teeth and below the gum line.

Recommended for daily use, the Aqua XP Water Flosser helps to improve oral health by stimulating the gums and improving circulation – the key to a healthy, happy smile!

Not only is it less abrasive than traditional floss, and therefore less likely to irritate your gums, but water flossing also allows easy access to the periodontal pockets, blasting away built up plaque that may have formed, and which can lead to some unpleasant issues down the line if not removed.

Quick and easy to use, the Aqua XP Water Flosser is ideal for those who view manual flossing as a tedious task.

Although it may be seen as a bit of a chore, flossing is an extremely essential step in your routine, ensuring that you get in between those hard to reach places that your toothbrush cannot reach.

Featuring three different modes, Regular, Soft and Pulse, you simply choose which setting suits your routine best, leaving you with a perfectly polished smile in a matter of minutes.

Giving you the power of a professional clean at home, the Aqua XP Water Flosser features an easy to fill 140ml tank and three nozzle options, each serving a purpose of their own.