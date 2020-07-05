EXCLUSIVE: Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn reveals she had CORONAVIRUS on the day of her wedding

EXCLUSIVE: Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn reveals she had CORONAVIRUS on the day...

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has revealed she was suffering from coronavirus on the day of her wedding.

The reality star tied the knot with Christian Richard in a dream winter wedding in December, with scenes set to air on the Netflix show this August.

But the glamorous real estate agent has revealed for the first time how she was struck down with COVID-19 for a month.

“I was really, really sick on my wedding day,” she told Goss.ie while appearing on our chat show Goss Chats. “I actually had, which I now know, was corona.”

“I got really sick in late December and we were travelling. I was sick for about a month when we were filming.

“I couldn’t even have a bachelorette party, I was so bummed about that. That time was such a high but a low at the same time,” she admitted.

Check out her full interview below:

