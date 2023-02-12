PICS: Erica Cody and Lea Heart join singers at Three City Stages as it touches down in Dublin

The cream of Ireland’s busking talent stepped out as Three City Stages touched down on South Anne Street in Dublin over the weekend.

Popular Irish artists Erica Cody and Lea Heart were spotted at the event, which was attended by a host of upcoming singers and musicians.

City Stages is designed to support the next generation of Irish musicians, currently performing on city streets, to progress their careers to the biggest stages in the country.

City Stages will tour Ireland in the coming months, providing a platform for buskers and emerging musicians to perform to new audiences and promote their music.

The event was the second for the 2023 Tour which will visit towns and cities across Ireland to shine a spotlight on some of the country’s best new talent and provide opportunities for them to perform on some of the biggest stages such as 3Olympia and 3Arena.

Each City Stages artist will also receive mentoring workshops by Irish music industry executives to help them progress their career. The initiative is supported by AIM Ireland and Sony Music Ireland.

Applications to perform are now open at 3.ie/citystages.