Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

Electric Picnic 2023: Well-known faces step out in style at the Boots Beauty pop-up

Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Ben Sun, Lynn Kelly and Billykiss Azeez. Picture Andres Poveda
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of well-known faces stepped out in style at the Boots Beauty pop-up at Electric Picnic this weekend.

Boots Ireland is the official Premium Beauty Sponsor of the popular music festival, which is taking place in Stradbally, Co Laois.

The very stylish Boots Beauty Box is located in the Pink Moon campsite, where festival-goers have been booking in for complimentary 15 minute makeup applications.

Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is
Lynn Kelly, Ben Sun, and Billykiss Azeez
. Picture Andres Poveda

The beauty services on offer include brows, lashes, full eye looks, tan top ups and nail applications – incorporating top tier Irish and international beauty brands available at Boots.

Check out photos below:

Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Ben Sun. Picture Andres Poveda
Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Lynn Kelly. Picture Andres Poveda
Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Ben Sun, Lynn Kelly and Billykiss Azeez. Picture Andres Poveda
Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Ben Sun. Picture Andres Poveda
Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Ava Kaiser. Picture Andres Poveda
Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Billykiss Azeez. Picture Andres Poveda
Boots Ireland is now the official Premium Beauty Sponsor at Electric Picnic. Pictured at the Boots Beauty Box in Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Co Laois is Tom Hyland. Picture Andres Poveda
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us