Tayto announce the launch of new festive flavour

Tayto have announced the launch of their brand new festive flavour – Turkey & Stuffing.

The limited-edition flavour is here just in time to mark the most wonderful time of year, Christmas.

Mr Tayto said: We all know Christmas dinners are the stuff(ing) of legend, so I didn’t have to look far for inspiration!”

“The turkey, the stuffing and all of those potatoes (mashed, roasted AND croquettes), you can’t beat it!!”

I’ve been busy in the kitchen working on a LIMITED EDITION FLAVOUR to mark the most flavoursome and wonderful time of the year! Turkey and Stuffing!🎄 I hope you all enjoy my new, festive flavour 🤗#Tayto pic.twitter.com/40GrTK2s7d — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) November 19, 2020

“I hope you all enjoy my Festive Flavour. Wishing you and yours a very Merry Cripsmas!|

Tayto Turkey & Stuffing will be available in a share size pack (135g), from retailers across Ireland in the run up to Christmas.

It’s only here for Christmas time so pick up a packet while you can!