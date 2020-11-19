Home Features Tayto announce the launch of new festive flavour

Tayto announce the launch of new festive flavour

This sounds delicious!

By
Goss.ie
-
SHARE

Tayto have announced the launch of their brand new festive flavour – Turkey & Stuffing.

The limited-edition flavour is here just in time to mark the most wonderful time of year, Christmas.

Mr Tayto said: We all know Christmas dinners are the stuff(ing) of legend, so I didn’t have to look far for inspiration!”

“The turkey, the stuffing and all of those potatoes (mashed, roasted AND croquettes), you can’t beat it!!”

“I hope you all enjoy my Festive Flavour. Wishing you and yours a very Merry Cripsmas!|

Tayto Turkey & Stuffing will be available in a share size pack (135g), from retailers across Ireland in the run up to Christmas.

It’s only here for Christmas time so pick up a packet while you can!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR