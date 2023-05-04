Taste of Dublin announces return to Iveagh Gardens with exciting new additions

Taste of Dublin is back for 2023 in all its culinary glory with an eclectic mix of well-known Irish chefs, artisan food innovators and cultural food inspired experiences.

The iconic summer celebration will return to the beautiful surroundings of Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens from the 15th to the 18th of June, with over thirty thousand people expected to attend.

This year, there will be a renewed focus on celebrating and spotlighting the recent cultural explosion in Irish food innovation.

The brand-new Miele Masterclass Kitchen will play host to a stellar line up of renowned Irish and international chefs including Gina Daly of The Daly Dish; Paul Flynn; Nico De Rey; Trisha Lewis; Jordan Bailey; and MC Erica Drum who will share their food inspiration and top tips to create a truly memorable culinary experience.

A number of new and exciting restaurants will attend the event for the first time, these include Rathgar’s Orwell Road, the Middle Eastern inspired Shouk, and popular Italian eatery Bar Italia.

The event will also see the return of a host of ‘Taste Favourites’ including Pickle, Chimac, Bahay and The Salt Project, ensuring visitors can experience a cultural melting pot with delicacy staples inspired by countries including India, the Philippines and Seoul to name but a few.

The Schweppes Cocktail Bar, a firm fan favourite, will also be back with a host of cocktail masterclasses, while the chocoholics among the attendees can enjoy the inaugural Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Making Experience, where they will be treated to an exclusive hands-on chocolate-making and tasting masterclass.

For those hoping to bust a move, the event will also boast a varied and eclectic mix of entertainment and musical artists such as Jake Carter, Smash Hits, Jo Petit & The Dream Band and Spring Break.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Due to high demand across all sessions, early booking is advised.

Ticket pricing (excluding booking fee):

STANDARD ENTRY PASS FROM €12

VIP GARDEN PASS FROM €51

INCLUDES:

Fast-track entry

(A glass of Champagne)

A complimentary drink

Guaranteed seating (unreserved)

VIP GARDEN PASS PLUS 2 SIGNATURE DISHES FROM €61

INCLUDES:

Fast-track entry

A glass of Champagne

A complimentary drink

Guaranteed seating (unreserved)

Two Signature dishes

CHILD (UNDER 2) – FREE