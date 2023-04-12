McDonald’s loaded fries are trending on TikTok right now.

If you haven’t seen loaded fries on the menu, that’s because they aren’t on it. Fans of the fast food restaurant are creating their own DIY fries with their favourite toppings – including chicken nuggets, cheese, and pickles.

To make your own loaded fries, simply order a large portion of chips and pour them into a container (or an empty burger box). Then order whatever else you fancy from the menu, break the items up into small pieces, add them to the fries, and top with your favourite sauce (or sauces).

Popular TikTok foodie Lauren Griffiths topped her chips with chicken selects, a double cheeseburger with cheese and onions, mozzarella dippers, sweet and sour dip, and sweet curry dip.

After tasting her creation, the UK-based content creator said: “Oh my god. I cannot tell you how good that is. Amazing. I can see why this trend is going absolutely mad. 10/10.”

Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins also tried out the trend, and rated her fries a 7/10.

Check out more McDonald’s loaded fries videos below: