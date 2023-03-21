Kellogg’s sparks outrage by removing popular cereal from variety packs

Kellogg’s has sparked outrage on social media by removing Frosties from their variety packs.

It’s understood the popular cereal was recently removed from the packs as part of its commitment to “helping people make healthier choices”.

Frosties cereal contains 37g of sugar per 100g, two-times more than Coco Pops and four times more than Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies.

Following the removal of Frosties, the variety packs will now contain Coco Pops, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies Multigrain Shapes.

The news was confirmed by Kellogg’s on Twitter, after an annoyed customer tweeted a photo of the new variety packs alongside the caption: “@KelloggsUKI not much ‘variety’ in here lads. 3 x Coco Pops. Letting yourselves being bullied into removing the Frosties? Won’t be buying again.”

Hi Jim 🙂 We can confirm that we have recently taken the decision to remove Frosties from the variety pack. Thank you for expressing your thoughts about the change, please be assured that we will pass this sentiment back to our marketing department. – Jen — Kellogg’s UK & IRE (@KelloggsUKI) March 13, 2023

Hi Kevin 🙂 We manufacture a range of products to suit all tastes and are constantly assessing the products we offer. We can confirm that we have recently taken the decision to remove Frosties from the variety pack, and I am sorry to hear you are disappointed with this. – Jen — Kellogg’s UK & IRE (@KelloggsUKI) March 20, 2023