Irish people are calling on McDonald’s to bring back their ice-cream sundaes.

The desserts were taken off menus in Ireland and the UK back in 2018, but they are still available in restaurants in Europe and America.

The whipped vanilla ice-cream was served with a delicious strawberry, caramel, or chocolate sauce, and they were on the Eurosaver menu.

Andrea Horan has started a petition to bring back the sundae, and it has received almost 1,500 signatures so far.

She wrote: “Ireland seems to be the only place where McDonald’s don’t have delicious sundaes on the menu. All across mainland Europe, America and further afield, the sundae remains on the menu.”

“C’mon, we voted the way you wanted eventually on the Lisbon Treaty, surely that means we get the tasty goods our European pals get to enjoy? Bring back the Sundae. And stop trying to make the McFlurry happen. Not fetch.”

You can sign Andrea’s petition here.