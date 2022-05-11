Guinness and Keogh’s announce new limited edition ‘Guinness and Oyster’ flavoured crisps

Guinness and Keogh’s have announced the second flavour as part of their limited-edition crisp collaboration – Guinness and Oyster.

The crisps feature deep ridges that are brimming with the smooth flavour combination of oysters and Guinness stout.

The roasted barley, hops, and malt of Guinness gives these Keogh’s crisps that smooth and satisfying stout taste that you won’t be able to put down!

Guinness has a long-standing relationship with food and has always been widely enjoyed with seafood.

Guinness and oysters are the oldest Guinness and food combination on record, with the association dating back to 1837.

Speaking on the collaboration, Declan Hassett, Senior Licensing Manager at Guinness said: “Following the successful launch of the Guinness and Flame Grilled Steak collaboration, we are delighted to once again to be working with the fantastic team at Keogh’s to create the Guinness Oyster crisp.”

“This unique, unexpected combination in a crisp was great fun to create and delivers a really delicious flavour”

Tom Keogh added: “We are delighted to be launching our second product with Guinness. The flavoursome Keogh’s Guinness and Oyster crisp is something we are very proud of on the farm.”

“The succulent Oyster and creamy Guinness Stout combine to form this renowned pairing. We are looking forward to hearing what people think of the unique taste!’’

The limited-edition Guinness and Oyster crisps are available now exclusively at the Guinness Storehouse, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Guinness pop-ups and on Keogh’s online farm shop at shop.keoghs.ie.

Select stores nationwide will be running an offer whereby if you purchase 8 cans of Guinness, you get one sharing bag of Guinness and Oyster crisps for free while stocks last.

The collaboration will continue through 2022 with wider availability in retail stores from 19th of May.