Bella Hadid’s favourite salad has gone viral: Here’s the recipe

Bella Hadid shared the recipe to her favourite salad on TikTok over the weekend, and fans are loving it.

The viral video has already been viewed 2.5 million times and liked by 490.1k people.

The model captioned the video: “My #1 salad to make.”

She continued: “I botched the ending of this video because I had to finish the rest of dinner+ running late.”

“Not pictured – your favourite olive oil added at the end with the balsamic glaze (non-negotiable it’s a must I swear) and then mixed together. Avocado becomes part of the dressing so it’s creamy and yummy.”

“Add more lemon 🍋 if you like.”

Check out the recipe below:

Dressing



45ml Lemon juice

60ml Balsamic glaze

80ml extra virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

Salad

8 cups of Rocket

2 cups of finely diced bell pepper

2 cups of finely diced Persian cucumber

3/4 of a cup of crumbled Parmigiano reggiano

1 finely diced Avocado

Method

Whisk the dressing ingredients together. Toss your salad ingredients in a bowl, add the dressing and enjoy!