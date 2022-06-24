Your guide to the Dublin Pride events happening this weekend

The Dublin Pride Festival 2022 will run between June 22 and June 28, although the entirety of June is celebrated as Pride month.

Aside from the most monumental event of the week, the Dublin Pride Parade, which will be held on June 25, Dublin Pride have listed an array of different events that you can attend in support of Pride.

Here are some of the events set to take place over the weekend:

Wednesday, June 22 – Saturday, Jul 2: PARTY SCENE

Party Scene is a piece of dance theatre, created by Philip Connaughton and Phillip McMahon, and will take place from June 22 until July 2 in Dublin’s Project Arts Centre.

It is described as “an unflinching and provocative” show about “desire, intimacy, isolation and addiction.”

Tickets for the show cost €16 and are available here.

Friday, June 24: Lavender Walk – Queer History Walking Tour

The queer history walking tour returns, hosted by its originator Tonie Walsh.

Tours depart from Dublin Castle between 1pm and 3pm on June 24, and are approximately two hours long.

Tickets cost €20 and are available here.

Saturday, June 25: Outhouse Pride Breakfast

Outhouse will kick off the day with a “continental breakfast and some delicious drinks” to get you set up for the Pride festivities ahead.

The breakfast will take place from 10am – 12pm, and will be followed by a Non-Alcoholic Pride Party from 1pm – 5pm, for those who want to mark the occasion in a “calm and safe environment”.

Read more about the event here.

Saturday, June 25: Dublin Pride Parade & March

The Dublin Pride Parade and March are two separate events that take place at the same time, and merge into each other.

The first Dublin Pride March took place in June 1974, almost a decade before the first Dublin Pride Parade.

There are over 13,000 people registered for the parade, which will occur between 12pm and 3pm on June 25.

Saturday, June 25: Dublin Pride Festival 2022 @ Merrion Square

Dublin Pride Festival will return to Merrion Square on Saturday, June 25, with a full-day programme lined-up.

There will be two stages, a dance float and even a family zone that will include “drag storytime”.

The event is free to attend, and will run from 1pm until 7:30pm.

Saturday, June 25 & Sunday, June 26: Mother Pride Block Party Weekend 2022

The Mother Pride Block Party Weekend is returning to the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, on June 25 and 26.

The event will be an unforgettable celebration that will “flood the festival with inclusivity, joy and pride”.

Tickets retail at €45 and are available here.

Saturday, June 25: Dublin Pride Boat Party

The Dublin Pride Boat Party will be departing North Wall Quay and will run from 6:30pm until 9:30pm.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the support of a chosen marginalised community group in Ireland.

Tickets cost €50 and are available on Eventbrite.

For the full list of events see the Dublin Pride website here.