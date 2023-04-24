Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

The 2023 winter series of Love Island came to an end last month, and a lot has changed for the show’s stars since.

One month later, we’ve taken a look at which couples are still going strong, and which couples have called it quits.

Take a look:

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, after securing 44% of the public vote.

The PE teacher and the social worker split the £50k cash prize between them, and later revealed that they plan on using the money to help others.

According to their social media accounts, the couple are still going strong and have been enjoying their newfound fame together.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins came in second place on this year’s winter series.

Despite having a lot of highs and lows in the villa, the couple worked through their issues and seem to be happier than ever now.

They often share sweet videos together on TikTok, and share photos from their date nights to their Instagram Stories.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi were hotly tipped to win the 2023 winter series of Love Island, but they came in third place overall.

The footballer and his bombshell beau made their relationship official shortly after they left the villa, but it has since been reported that they recently called it quits.

A source told The UK Sun: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

“The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Samie, 22, is based in Essex while Tom, 23, lives in Barnsley.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad are another couple who had a rocky journey in the Love Island villa.

The pair coupled up on Day 1, and appeared to be one of the strongest couples on the show in the first few weeks. However, their relationship hit the rocks when Tanya grew close to Irish bombshell Martin in Casa Amor.

Tanya and Shaq eventually kissed and made up, and they came in fourth place overall on the show.

Their relationship has grown from strength to strength since leaving the villa, and they appear very loved-up in their social media posts.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Love Island fans were rooting for farmer Will Young to meet his dream woman on the show, and his luck changed when Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter walked in.

The couple hit it off instantly, and became fan-favourites. They came in fifth place overall, although some fans believe they were robbed of a spot in the final.

After the show, the pair delighted fans by sharing TikTok videos from Will’s farm in Buckinghamshire.

Jessie has been living with Will and his family, and she recently revealed she plans to relocate to the UK permanently to be with her beau. So cute!

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda

Olivia Hawkins grew close to Maxwell Samuda in Casa Amor, and they were looking forward to pursuing their romance further after they were dumped from the show.

However, their relationship didn’t work out, with Olivia’s rep confirming the couple’s split to Goss.ie earlier this month.

A source told us: “Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.”

“Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie. It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them.”

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook

Rosie Seabrook joined the winter series of Love Island as a bombshell, and struck up a romance with Casey O’Gorman – who was in a couple with Claudia Fogarty at the time.

Rosie and Casey were dumped from the villa a week before the final and just a few weeks later, Casey revealed the pair had decided to called it quits.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Rosie and I have spoken… she’s such a great girl. Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward!”

Since his split from Rosie, Casey has been spotted hanging out with Claudia again – sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.