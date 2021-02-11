WIN a €200 voucher for Paint and Prosecco

If you’re looking to have some fun this Valentine’s Day, then we have the perfect prize for you.

While so many events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, Irish company Paint and Prosecco are offering customers the perfect activities all online.

Paint and Prosecco is one of the most fun Pop-Up events in Ireland and has successfully adapted its popular in-person events to be totally online.

Meaning that the blend of artistry and fun continues to create memorable experiences throughout Dublin.

Once you order online, your paint at home kit will then arrive within a few days.

While you’re waiting, check out our tutorials page for inspiration of what you may paint. Absolutely no experience is necessary.

As soon as your paint at home kit arrives, you can use their mini Instagram tutorials, full length tutorials on their website or you can create your own masterpiece.

To win €200 to spend with Paint and Prosecco enter via our Instagram post below:

