Who is Matilda Djerf? Everything we know about the internet’s latest obsession

Matilda Djerf has taken the social media world by storm.

The Swedish influencer started a YouTube channel five years ago to vlog her work as a model and her travels, and she has blown up massively since.

The 25-year-old currently has a whopping 2.6 million followers on Instagram, a further 1.1 million on TikTok, and 241K subscribers on YouTube.

In a recent interview with Glossy, the Stockholm native said: “For me, it wasn’t like, ‘I want to be an influencer.’ It just kind of happened — which I’m very blessed that it did.”

Matilda is known for her incredible style, gorgeous hair and Pinterest worthy photos.

She launched her own clothing brand called Djerf Avenue back in 2019 and as of last year, her net worth was estimated to be between $1 million to $5 million.

People are obsessed with Matilda’s ‘Scandi Style’.

She is often seen rocking oversized shirts and blazers, tailored trousers, and fabulous handbags.

While she loves her monochromes, the blonde beauty is also fond of adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe in the form of a cute mini dress or some fun accessories.

Fans also adore Matilda’s bouncy, fluffy hair, and the hashtag #MatildaDjerfHair has over 27.1 million views on TikTok.

Speaking about how she achieves her signature locks, the fashion and lifestyle content creator told Byrdie: “I have a few layers and curtain bangs. I think with curtain bangs, it’s important to, first of all, let them part where your hair naturally parts. So it’s the same thing when I blow dry my hair—I always like blow dry my bangs down, and then each side so my hair gets to part where it naturally wants to.”

“If you have a little twirly thing [a cowlick], you can’t force your hair to lay where you want it to. So it’s more about finding where your hair wants to part, and then cutting it accordingly. And also, finding a length for your curtain bangs that suits your face.”

“And then for the color I do baby highlights, I would say like a sand-honey colour.”

As a result of her famous hair, Matilda recently teamed up with Emi Jay founder Julianne Goldmark on a limited-edition clothing and accessories collab called Djerf Avenue x Emi Jay. The collection included claw clips, a headband, hair pins, a Y2K-style tube dress, sweatshirt, and a tote bag. As Matilda's popularity continues to grow, we expect you'll be seeing a lot more from the internet's latest It Girl in the coming months.