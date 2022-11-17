Which Love Island 2022 couples are still together?

The final of Love Island 2022 took place on August 1.

Three months on, we are taking a look at where the couples from the show are today.

Find out which couples are still together, and which couples have broken up since leaving the villa, below:

Ekin-Su and Davide

Ekin-Su and Davide won this year’s series of Love Island by a landslide with an overwhelming 63.69% of the public vote.

Shortly afterwards, the Turkish actress and her Italian beau announced a new travel series with ITV, which is set to air later this month.

Last month, the couple confirmed they are moving in together and shortly afterwards, they jetted off on a romantic trip to Dubai.

Ekin-Su has previously shut down claims she “fakes” her relationship with Davide, and it looks like they are happier than ever.

Gemma and Luca

Gemma and Luca came second place on this year’s Love Island and despite having their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, they appeared to be making their relationship work on the outside world.

Luca, 23, finally asked Gemma, 19, to be his girlfriend at the end of August by surprising her with red roses and a Cartier bracelet.

The couple had been navigating a long-distance relationship, and Gemma revealed last month that she had no plans to move in with Luca.

They jetted off on a trip to Dubai with Gemma’s family, including her footballer father Michael Owen, last month.

But on Wednesday, Gemma announced her split from Luca, telling her Instagram followers: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Luca later slammed Gemma for announcing their breakup just hours after they split, but insisted he wished his ex “nothing but the best”.

Indiyah and Dami

Despite a brief split in the villa after Casa Amor, Indiyah and Dami found their way back to each other and came third place on this year’s Love Island.

During their time on the show, the couple dropped the L-bomb and became girlfriend and boyfriend.

Their relationship grew from strength to strength in the real world and now, the couple are planning on moving in together.

Indiyah told MailOnline earlier this month: “We’re moving in together in a couple weeks! So, we’re both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it’ll be our first one together.”

“I’ve made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we’re gonna go to the Christmas Markets, we’re gonna do the dinner, I’ve made a whole list of things. We’re gonna be super extra for Christmas.”

Tasha and Andrew

Tasha and Andrew are another couple who briefly split during Love Island, but they eventually got back together and came in fourth place overall.

Since leaving the villa, the dancer and the real estate agent have gotten tattoo tributes to each other and have become the first Love Island 2022 couple to move in together.

Last month, Andrew got another tattoo tribute to his girlfriend; this time a cochlear implant wrapped around the symbol for “I love you” in British Sign Language.

So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eGze0HDNO1 — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) October 26, 2022

Tasha, who is deaf, shared a photo of the tattoo to Twitter and wrote: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹.”

We’re predicting a Love Island wedding on the cards for these two!

Paige and Adam

Paige was initially coupled up with rugby player Jacques on this year’s Love Island but after he sensationally quit the show, she set her sights on bombshell Adam.

The couple came in fifth place overall, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

However, their relationship hit the rocks in September after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

Paige has since revealed she’s back in contact with Jacques, and the pair were recently spotted cosying up to each other on a night out.