Which Love Island 2021 couples are still together?

Faye Winter sadly announced she and Teddy Soares had parted ways earlier this week.

We’ve since taken a look back on Love Island 2021’s Islanders to see which couples are still together and which have called it quits.

Take a look:

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

After some ups and downs in the Love Island villa, Millie Court and Liam Reardon won season 7 of the hit dating show and split the £50,000 prize.

After navigating a long-distance relationship from Wales to Essex for a few months, they moved in together in November 2021.

Last July, Millie and Liam announced their split.

Following their split, Millie moved in with her fellow Love Island 2021 contestant Chloe Burrows, while Liam returned to our TV screens on Celebs Go Dating.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were two of the most iconic contestants in Love Island history, and their on-off relationship kept us entertained for weeks.

The couple came in second place on the show, and moved in together shortly after leaving the villa.

The reality stars had been forced to shut down split rumours multiple times.

Chloe and Toby have since definitively parted ways – with Chloe moving in with her Love Island 2021 co-star Millie Court, and the pair unfollowing each other on social media.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares had their fair share of drama on last year’s Love Island, including that explosive row which sparked 25,000 Ofcom complaints.

Despite this, the couple came in third place overall, and they moved in together in November 2021.

They seemed more loved-up than ever when they attended the 2022 Gossie Awards in Dublin back in March, and told Goss.ie that they have “nothing to prove” to their haters.

The couple adopted a puppy together last summer, which they sweetly named Bonnie.

On February 15, Faye announced she and Teddy had sadly parted ways.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank briefly split in the Love Island villa and pursued other romances, but they eventually got back together and came fourth place on the show.

Sadly, the couple could not make their relationship work on the outside world, and they announced their split in December last year.

They said in a joint statement at the time: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.”

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson parted ways several days after leaving the villa.

After friendzoning Aaron on Love Island Aftersun, Mary later explained that “personal issues” got in the way of their relationship.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis

Lucinda Strafford struck up a romance with Aaron Francis after Brad McClelland was sent home from the show.

But days after leaving the villa together, Lucinda revealed she and Aaron had decided to just be friends.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Lucinda said: “Unfortunately, both of us didn’t find actual love in the villa. We’re great friends, I know that I can come to him for anything.”

“The aim of the game is to find love and I did really want to… I made amazing friends in there.”