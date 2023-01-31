Where the cast of Love Island 2019 are now

Love Island returned for its fifth season in in 2019, and it introduced us to some of our favourite Islanders to date – including Irish bombshell Maura Higgins.

It also produced four of the top ten highest earning contestants in the show’s history.

From break-ups to babies, the cast of Love Island 2019 have certainly had a non-stop couple of years.

Take a look at what some of the most memorable contestants of the series have been up to since their time in the villa:

Amber Gill

Amber Gill won Love Island 2019 alongside Greg O’Shea, splitting the £50k cash prize between them.

However, the pair called it quits just five weeks later – just days before they were set to appear on The Late Late Show together.

The 25-year-old came out last year, after previously alluding to her sexuality on Twitter.

While watching Love Island 2022, the reality star tweeted: “Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life.”

Amber has since begun dating Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie.

With over 2.6 million Instagram followers, Amber was most recently ranked as the sixth highest earning contestant in Love Island history – earning an average of €25,465 per Instagram post.

Greg O’Shea

Greg O’Shea won Love Island 2019 alongside Amber Gill, splitting the £50k cash prize between them.

However, the pair called it quits just five weeks later – just days before they were set to appear on The Late Late Show together.

Following his Love Island stint, the Longford native returned to life as a professional rugby player once he left the villa – going on the represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the Irish rugby 7s team.

Months later, he announced his retirement from the sport, and revealed his mental health plummeted as he found himself alone in London with no career prospects.

In January 2022, Greg confirmed he was single once again after splitting from his girlfriend of two years Kate Hutchins.

Last year, the 27-year-old launched his own health and wellness app called Bettr with Greg.

In November, Greg announced his new role as a presenter on The Six O’Clock Show, taking over from Martin King.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the only surviving couple from Love Island 2019.

The pair, who placed runners-up on the hit dating show, were most recently ranked as the two highest earning contestants in Love Island history – earning an average of €69,429 and €43,964 per Instagram post respectively.

In September, the fan-favourite couple announced they were expecting their first child together, and subsequently announced they were expecting a baby girl.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their baby girl on January 23.

The couple announced the news via Instagram on January 30 – one week after the birth of their daughter.

The Love Island runners-up have yet to announce their baby’s name.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins split from Curtis Pritchard in March 2020 – just months after leaving the villa.

The 32-year-old then began publicly dating her Love Island 2019 co-star Chris Taylor in November 2020; however, the pair parted ways in May 2021.

After her split from Chris, Maura dated Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice for four months until they called time on their romance in October 2021.

The Longford native is currently enjoying single life, and recently lived it up on a girls trip to Tulum, Mexico.

With over 3.6 million Instagram followers, Maura was most recently ranked as the third highest earning contestant in Love Island history – with an estimated average earning of €34,926 per Instagram post.

Since leaving the villa, nearly four years ago, the 32-year-old has signed with Elite Model Agency, who boasts signings such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

The Love Island star has also collaborated with fashion giant Boohoo and lingerie retailer Ann Summers, and reportedly bagged £500,000 (€584,000) from both deals.

In June 2020, the Longford native launched her own makeup range with Inglot Cosmetics, he is also the host of RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland.

Lucie Donlan

After failing to find love on Love Island 2019, Lucie Donlan began dating winter Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Mabbott in July 2020.

Since they started dating, the Cornish surfer and the 27-year-old moved in together and adopted a dog.

Luke proposed to Lucie under the Northern Lights back in December 2021, and the couple are currently renovating a cottage together in Cornwall.

Since leaving the villa, Lucie has collaborated with major brands such as Kia, Havaianas and Ann Summers.

Amy Hart

Amy Hart was unfortunately unlucky in love throughout her Love Island 2019 experience.

However, the 30-year-old’s luck has definitely changed for the better as she’s expecting her first child with her beau Sam Rason.

The former air hostess announced her pregnancy last August, after documenting her egg-freezing journey a few months prior to meeting Sam.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in August 2021.