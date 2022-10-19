Where are the Love Island 2021 finalists now?

Love Island 2021 was one of the most explosive seasons of the hit dating show we’ve seen.

The infamous Casa Amor had a hand in splitting up numerous couples; however, the eight Love Island finalists all found their way back to each other, and subsequently secured a place in the coveted live final.

Just over one year on from season 7 of Love Island, we’ve rounded up all the finalists to find out where they are now.

Take a look:

Winners: Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Although Millie Court and Liam Reardon had some ups and downs during Love Island 2021, they eventually scooped and split the £50,000 prize.

After navigating a long-distance relationship from Wales to Essex, they moved in together in Millie’s native Essex last November.

The couple unfortunately announced they had parted ways back in July, nearly a year on from winning the hit dating show.

Announcing their split at the time, Millie wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

Liam has since moved into an apartment of his own in Essex, while Millie, who still resides in their previously-shared apartment, announced her plans to move into a new place in the new year.

It was recently announced that the Welshman is set to appear in the upcoming series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating, just months after splitting from Millie.

Runners-Up: Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran’s on-off relationship on Love Island kept us entertained for weeks.

The couple eventually made their relationship official, and came in second place on the show.

The reality stars moved in together shortly after leaving the villa.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Chloe and Toby had split.

A source told MailOnline: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”

“There’s been no wrongdoing, they have simply grown apart, and over time realised it’s better for them both to split.”

Toby is reportedly set to open up about his split from Chloe on E4’s new reality show The Big Celebrity Detox.

3rd Place: Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares had more than their fair share of drama on Love Island 2021.

That explosive row in particular sparked 25,000 Ofcom complaints.

However, the couple came to the realisation that they wanted each other, and placed third on the hit dating show.

Faye and Teddy moved in together last November.

The couple seemed more loved-up than ever when they attended the 2022 Gossie Awards in Dublin back in March, and told Goss.ie that they have “nothing to prove” to their haters.

The reality stars faced split rumours earlier this year after failing to post together on social media in months; however, they swiftly shut down the rumours.

Faye and Teddy recently welcomed an adorable new addition to their home, in the form of a pooch named Bonnie.

4th Place: Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruikshank briefly split in the Love Island villa, after Tyler decided to recouple with Casa Amor bombshell Clarisse Juliette.

However, the pair rekindled their romance and placed fourth on the show.

Unfortunately, Kaz and Tyler couldn’t make their relationship work on the outside world, and they announced their split last December – just months after leaving the villa.

In a joint statement at the time, they said: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.”

In a YouTube video uploaded in February, Kaz admitted she didn’t feel appreciated in the relationship, and said she is struggling to get her confidence back after the breakup.

Tyler recently announced that he’s returning to college to become a lawyer.