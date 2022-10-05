What to watch this Spooky Season

It’s that time of year again; Spooky Season!

Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on each streaming platform.

We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, chilling documentaries and hair-raising horror movies.

Take a look:

Disney+

Hocus Pocus (1993), Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Twitches (2005), Twitches Too (2007)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

American Horror Story – 10 seasons

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror – 33 episodes

Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 4 seasons

The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

The Woman in Black (2012)

Slender Man (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Jigsaw (2017)

The Devil All The Time (2020)

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021)

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022)

The Ripper (2020)

Amazon Prime

Candyman (2021)

The Witches (2020)

Goosebumps (2015)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Paramount+

The Addams Family (1991), The Addams Family Values (1993)

Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)