What to watch this Spooky Season

It’s that time of year again; Spooky Season!
Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on each streaming platform.
We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, chilling documentaries and hair-raising horror movies.
Take a look:
Disney+
- Hocus Pocus (1993), Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), Return to Halloweentown (2006)
- Twitches (2005), Twitches Too (2007)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- American Horror Story – 10 seasons
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror – 33 episodes
Netflix
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 4 seasons
- The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
- The Woman in Black (2012)
- Slender Man (2018)
- Insidious (2010)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Jigsaw (2017)
- The Devil All The Time (2020)
- DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021)
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022)
- The Ripper (2020)
Amazon Prime
- Candyman (2021)
- The Witches (2020)
- Goosebumps (2015)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
Paramount+
- The Addams Family (1991), The Addams Family Values (1993)
- Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000)
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
