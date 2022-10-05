Ad
What to watch this Spooky Season

Emma Costigan
It’s that time of year again; Spooky Season!

Whether you’re a horror fan or not, there’s something for everyone to watch on each streaming platform.

We’ve compiled a list of fun family films, chilling documentaries and hair-raising horror movies.

Take a look:

Disney+

  • Hocus Pocus (1993), Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)
  • The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), Return to Halloweentown (2006)
  • Twitches (2005), Twitches Too (2007)
  • Edward Scissorhands (1990)
  • American Horror Story – 10 seasons
  • Jennifer’s Body (2009)
  • The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror – 33 episodes

Netflix

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 4 seasons
  • The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
  • The Woman in Black (2012)
  • Slender Man (2018)
  • Insidious (2010)
  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • Jigsaw (2017)
  • The Devil All The Time (2020)
  • DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)
  • The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021)
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)
  • Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022)
  • The Ripper (2020)

Amazon Prime 

  • Candyman (2021)
  • The Witches (2020)
  • Goosebumps (2015)
  • Ghostbusters (1984)
  • Warm Bodies (2013)
  • Beetlejuice (1988)

Paramount+

  • The Addams Family (1991), The Addams Family Values (1993)
  • Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000)
  • Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

