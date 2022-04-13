What to watch and stream this Easter weekend

We are spoiled for choice on what to watch this Easter weekend.

From the new Hulu and Disney+ series The Kardashians, to brand new episodes of The Keith Barry Show, this weekend is the perfect weekend to sit inside and watch TV.

Here is our list of what to watch/stream this weekend:

Thursday, April 14th

The Kardashians Season 1 on Disney+. High-profile celebrity members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan give an insight into their personal lives and reveal various secrets pertaining to their families and relationships.

High-profile celebrity members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan give an insight into their personal lives and reveal various secrets pertaining to their families and relationships. First Dates Ireland on RTÉ Two at 9:30pm. A special episode looking back at some of the most memorable dates from this series, including Gabriella from Transylvania’s date with shy oil rig worker Graham

Friday, April 15th

It Takes Three on Amazon Prime Video. When the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style.

When the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style. Outer Range Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video. A new Western thriller series Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

A new Western thriller series Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Anatomy of a Scandal Season 1 on Netflix. This series which drops on Netflix follows parliamentary minister James Whitehouse who is a happily married man with a loving family, but everything changes when a scandalous secret comes to light.

This series which drops on Netflix follows parliamentary minister James Whitehouse who is a happily married man with a loving family, but everything changes when a scandalous secret comes to light.

Choose or Die Season 1 on Netflix. Asa Butterfield stars in this series that follows a student that plays a 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize. You can catch this series on Netflix.

Asa Butterfield stars in this series that follows a student that plays a 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize. You can catch this series on Netflix. Stronger on RTÉ Two at 9:30pm. A man’s life changes radically after he is seriously injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings. Drama based on a true story, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

A man’s life changes radically after he is seriously injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings. Drama based on a true story, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The Late Late Show on RTÉ One at 9:35pm. Ryan Tubridy is back for another episode of his popular chat show.

Saturday, April 16th

Jack & Jill, 2011 on Amazon Prime Video. Family guy Jack Sadelstein (Adam Sandler) prepares for the Thanksgiving visit of his fraternal twin sister — the needy, and passive-aggressive Jill, who then refuses to leave.

Family guy Jack Sadelstein (Adam Sandler) prepares for the Thanksgiving visit of his fraternal twin sister — the needy, and passive-aggressive Jill, who then refuses to leave. Britain’s Got Talent on Virgin Media One at 8:00pm. Ant and Dec return with the nationwide talent search, with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams giving their verdicts on the acts.

Ant and Dec return with the nationwide talent search, with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams giving their verdicts on the acts. Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World on RTE Two at 8:05pm. Documentary following the activist through 2019 and 2020, as she travels the world exploring the science of global warming and challenging world leaders to take action.

Documentary following the activist through 2019 and 2020, as she travels the world exploring the science of global warming and challenging world leaders to take action. The Patriot on RTE Two at 9:15pm. A retired soldier seeks revenge for the unprovoked murder of his son by British forces during the American War of Independence. Action adventure, with Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger.

A retired soldier seeks revenge for the unprovoked murder of his son by British forces during the American War of Independence. Action adventure, with Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger. The Keith Barry Experience on RTE One at 9:45pm. A show packed full of music, illusions, hypnotism and entertainment, with audience members and actor Barry Keoghan joining the magician on stage.