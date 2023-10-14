What is the Strictly Come Dancing curse?

Last month, Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens for its 21st season.

15 celebrities have been partnered with professional dancers, and are all competing for the coveted Glitterball trophy.

As always, fans are taking to social media to theorise who will be hit by the ‘Strictly curse’ this year – but just what is it?

The so-called ‘Strictly curse’ is the phenomenon that appears to affect celebrities and professional dancers when they take part in the BBC show.

There have been a number of high-profile examples throughout Strictly Come Dancing’s 20-year history.

The first rumoured case of the ‘Strictly curse’ occurred in 2004, when former pro Camilla Dallerup claimed her fiancé Brendan Cole left her for his dance partner Natasha Kaplinsky.

However, Natasha and Brendan never confirmed their relationship status, and have since gone on to marry other people.

In 2009, Joe Calzaghe split from his girlfriend of five years Jo-Emma Larvin.

He later enjoyed a four-year relationship with his Strictly pro partner Kristina Rihanoff.

In 2013, Kristina was partnered with Ben Cohen, who split from his wife of 11 years Abby after his stint on the show.

Kristina and Ben later started a relationship, welcomed their first child together in 2016, and got engaged last year.

In 2007, professional dancer Flavia Cacace reportedly dumped her beau of eight years Vincent Simone for her partner, EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo.

Three years later, Flavia split from matt and went on to wed her Strictly 2010 partner Jimi Mistry.

During her time on Strictly 2013, Rachel Riley revealed she was splitting from her husband of 15 months Jamie Gilbert.

Less than a year later, she announced her relationship with her Strictly partner Pasha Kovalev, but insists there was no timing overlap.

In 2015, Georgia May Foote split from her beau Sean Ward, and shortly afterwards struck up a romance with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

Seann Walsh and his pro partner Katja Jones shocked fans in 2018 when they were papped kissing on the streets of London.

The comedian was dating actress Rebecca Humphries and the professional dancer was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones at the time.

That same year, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton raise eyebrows with their romance, after she split from her beau Sam Tucknott three months after the show.

Finally, Adam Peaty split from his girlfriend of three years Eirianedd Munro in August 2022, after raising eyebrows with his pro partner Katja Jones.

Fans frenzied after they thought the pair nearly kissed at the end of one dance routine.

Eirianedd admitted she had been “really emotional” about the “near kiss”.