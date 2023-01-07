Up and Coming: Singer and DWTS 2022 contestant Brooke Scullion

Brooke Scullion is on the up and up!

The Derry native launched her music career on The Voice UK back in 2020, during which she joined Meghan Trainor’s team, duetted with Ella Eyre and impressively finished in third place.

Two years later, the 23-year-old represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, which took place in Turin, Italy, with her track That’s Rich.

In December, Brooke was announced as part of the line-up for Dancing with the Stars 2023.

The Derry native is partnered with pro dancer Maurizio Benenato for the hit dancing contest.

The series is set to air on Sunday, January 8 at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.

Goss.ie spoke to Brooke for our first Up and Coming feature of 2022, who opened up about her journey through The Voice UK and the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 23-year-old also opened up about her plans for 2023, and teased the possibility for romance in the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars…

Find out more about the singer in our exclusive chat below:

Q. Did you always know you wanted to pursue a career in singing?

Look, I think everybody wants to be a rockstar when they’re younger. Everybody wants to sing, every child has this dream but you nearly talk yourself out of it before it even becomes a possibility.

So, I guess I always wanted to sing but getting there – no one has the same path so it kind of seemed impossible until it happened when my friend put me in for The Voice UK. That was genuinely not my decision, it was just the best thing that ever happened me.

Q. You placed third on The Voice UK back in 2020. What was that experience like?

Do you know what, I had the best experience. Different people had difficult times because if you were put out earlier in the competition you were just handed your coat and it was like ‘ok, bye!’.

It’s kind of cut throat that way, but I was so lucky to stay in until the end of the competition that I got to squeeze it for everything that it was worth – I got vocal coaching sessions, everything.

It was amazing to be able to perform on such a big stage as well.

Q. Why did you decide to choose Meghan Trainor as your coach?

Initially going in, I thought I was going to go with will.i.am or Tom Jones.

But when I was there and the pressure was on, Meghan being the only girl and the way she was speaking made me feel so comfortable and I knew she was so genuine.

So, when I picked her we just established a friendship and she’s been such a good person to have in the industry.

Q. Are you and Meghan still in contact?

Yeah, definitely. She texts me randomly about different things I’m doing and vice versa. Obviously she’s popping off at the minute and I’m so happy for her.

Q. You represented Ireland in Eurovision 2022, what was that like?

It was like the Olympics of music. I felt like I ran a relay race – it took me literally so long to recover afterwards.

It was so intense. I don’t know how, looking back, I did it, but the adrenaline of it all takes over.

We walked a 2km carpet and it took four hours and I sang after it. That’s mental. The strain your body and your voice was under – it was so crazy.

It was unreal, I’ll never get to experience that again. The response from people back home was so intense, people were so annoyed for me – that helped as well.

Q. There’s always a lot of running commentary on Eurovision – did you ever receive any negative comments about it, and if so, how did you deal with it?

Do you know what, I never look at stuff like that. If I see it, yeah obviously it’s hurtful, but I never ever actively go searching for it.

My family do that for me, and I’m like ‘Just stop, I don’t even wanna know! Don’t tell me.’ Dad is always on the phone like ‘Hmm…’ going through stuff.

The only thing is, everyone has their feelings and their opinions and I appreciate that. I love that music is subjective, if it was objective it would be a horrible industry to work in because you’d either be in or you’d be out.

I got a really good reaction, I didn’t really have to deal with any of that.

Q. Your next venture is to take on Dancing with the Stars 2023. Why did you want to do the show?

I wanted to put on the sequins and the glitter.

I love the whole performance aspect of it, I love testing my body and I was like ‘100% I’m in, that would be a dream come true.’

I grew up watching Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing. It looks a lot easier than it is, I kinda feel like I was a bit naive going into it.

Now that I’m in it, it is addictive. It’s so tough but it’s so rewarding as well.

Q. You’ve performed in a couple of musical productions such as Mamma Mia! and Fame, – do you think you’re well equipped to take on DWTS or is it a big learning curve for you?

The only thing that I think benefits me is my performance. I’m not in any way a dancer.

We’re all starting from the same level because latin ballroom is not like musical theatre/commercial dance styles like I did for Eurovision. It’s completely different.

It’s so intense, but I feel like my performance will help my face – as in to show I’m enjoying it, or letting people think I’m enjoying it even though I’m in pain! That’ll help. It’s harder though, I think everyone started from the same position.

Q. What dance are you most looking forward to doing?

I hope I get the Jive. I love the look of it. Me and dad used to go to a bit of country dancing when I was younger. Still up to this point, we probably still would go.

But you’re definitely blessed if you get to do the Jive – that’s so pathetic! But that’s what I would love to teach him as well. Top tier!

Q. You’re partnered with Maurizio Benenato – are you guys getting along well?

Yeah we are. I’m away with the fairies sometimes. I just end up doing cartwheels and singing and doing random stuff.

But he does put the foot down now, which I need. I’m like ‘Can you just chill for a second?,’ and he’s like ‘No. If you want to be the best, this is what you’ve gotta do.’ Which is fine, I respect that.

It is tough. He’s definitely a workhorse.

Q. There’s always a lot of interest in the personal lives of DWTS contestants. Can you confirm your relationship status?

I am single, so do with that what you will. Proceed with caution.

Q. Last year we saw a relationship blossom between Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb off the dancefloor. Have you grown close to anyone on the show yet?

No, not yet. We’re too busy focusing on the dancing.

I don’t know, I feel like that happens later in the show. I don’t know, I’ve never been on it before. But I can see why it can happen, you know what I mean?

Q. Are there any other TV shows you’d love to do?

I’m touring Australia like the week after [DWTS ends], so I’m thinking maybe when I come back. I’d love to do acting!

I have so much music though that I’ll be bringing out during the show and after. I don’t know, I don’t want to put my finger in too many pies and then end up achieving nothing.

Q. What type of acting career would you like to pursue?

I’d love to do film. I don’t know. I need to start practicing, see what I’m good at! Wherever will take me!

Q. If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I genuinely do not know, because I’ve been fired from every single job that I’ve ever had.

The only one I wasn’t fired from was when I worked in an estate agents between The Voice UK and Eurovision. I needed that job, so I worked my ass off.

Q. What can we expect from you in 2023?

After Dancing with the Stars, I have my tour of Australia for a month. I’m also currently speaking with production in Liverpool and will hopefully be helping out there.

Just lots of music, different projects. I got my own radio show recently. It’s all very exciting.

I think with my music – it’ll be singles mostly, like dance tracks. Up the beat a bit. We’ll see if I can do an album after that.