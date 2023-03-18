Up and Coming: Model and content creator Juliana Shiel

Juliana Shiel’s social media career is on the up and up.

The content creator boasts 12.9k Instagram followers, and an impressive 64.4k on TikTok.

She is best known for her skilled artistry and DIY makeup products – which will help you achieve a stunning makeup look without breaking the bank.

We spoke to Juliana for our most recent Up and Coming feature, in which she spoke about how she got into content creating, her work with Women’s Aid.

The blonde beauty, who currently lives in London, spoke to Goss.ie about her admiration for people over there that aren’t afraid to be “cringe”.

Find out more about Juliana in our exclusive chat below:

Q. How did you get into content creating?

I actually only started last April I think. I did it for two months. I don’t know why I started doing it, i just liked watching it on TikTok.

I loved watching people do their makeup on TikTok, and this is back when the ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos were a lot less common on TikTok – I feel like everyone’s doing them now.

I did it for two months, and then I went away for four months, and then I started again in September.

It just kind of picked up randomly, like my views and stuff.

Q. Do you remember the first time one of your videos blew up?

I think the first video that blew up got to like 1.2 million views, and it was like an eyeliner tutorial.

This was back when I was afraid to speak on TikTok because I was so nervous. It was just on TikTok, it was never on Instagram but yeah, I was really shocked and kind of confused.

It kind of spurred me on to do more.

Obviously after Alix Earle became so huge from that format of video, that’s what everyone’s doing now.

But I think once a niche gets saturated it’s actually a good thing because it pushes you out of your comfort zone.

When I started I did more abstract makeup and now I do more natural makeup so I think it’s time to move on to the next thing for me.

It’s good not to get stuck in the same rut for ages.

Q. You’re not afraid to get creative with your makeup. Is that something you’ve always been passionate about?

I used to do makeup when I was like 15 in my bedroom with girls from my school before they went to discos.

So, I’ve always kind of loved makeup and I always watched YouTube – I used to be obsessed with the big American YouTubers when there was none in Ireland yet, and there was no such thing as an influencer in Ireland yet.

I’ve always loved it, so it’s nice to be able to do it every day as my job now.

Q. People love your DIY makeup product videos – why did you start doing them?

One of the reasons that I was offput being an influencer or a content creator was that it kind of gets people to buy loads of stuff they don’t need – especially young people.

I never would have had expensive makeup growing up as a teenager, like never. I still don’t really, like I invest in the odd thing.

But there are so many products that are just as good, and like you said, so many products that you can make yourself. You can tweak what you have rather than me going and convincing people to just buy, and buy, and buy, and buy, because people just don’t have the money.

Those videos get responded to so well because the cost of living crisis, obviously people don’t have money to be buying things that are €50 a pop – because then your makeup kit is like €1000.

Not everyone can afford that.

Q. Would you ever launch your own range of makeup products since they’re so popular online?

There are so many great brands in the Irish market.

Maybe in the future, but for now I enjoy more teaching people how to use makeup and use it in different ways rather than just making more, and more, and more products.

But maybe in the future!

Q. What other content creators inspire you?

There’s a girl from Northern Ireland, her username is @aoifeartist, her name’s Aoife Cullen – I met up with her in London last week and I just think that she no one does anything like what she does.

She’s just so creative and so passionate, she’s just a cut above the rest – especially on TikTok.

There’s an American girl, her name is Antoinette, and she does similar, super abstract, really cool stuff.

Q. Irish content creators receive a lot of hate from trolls. Have you experienced this, and if so, how do you deal with it?

I actually don’t really get hate.

Now, I have had three people tell me I look like Jedward – apart from that, I haven’t.

I actually do look like Jedward though, in fairness, a little bit. I see it. I accept that.

Somebody else said that I look like Jessie from Breaking Bad, and I was like thank you, also true though. It’s the eyes.

Apart from that, I don’t really receive hate no. But if I did, I wouldn’t really mind, it’s kind of funny more than anything.

It’s always their thing, and you feel sorry for them more than anything. So, yeah. You take no heat like.

Q. You’re an advocate for Women’s Aid’s campaign Too Into You – why was that something that was important for you to speak out about?

I actually have been working with Women’s Aid for two years, so far longer than I have been creating content for.

It’s a really symbiotic relationship between the makeup – because that attracts like young girls, people that wouldn’t normally follow Instagram pages that supply that kind of information, and vice versa – people that follow those pages don’t tend to follow makeup pages.

By attracting in girls who wanna learn about makeup, and then kind of slyly adding in the information, that might strike a chord with them.

Q. What advice do you wish you could give your younger self?

I guess everyone always says ‘I wish I started something earlier’. A lot of people who did it in lockdown blew up because a lot of people were on their phones so much, and I started after lockdown.

But yeah, I’d say just don’t be afraid to be cringe, because people that are a bit cringe are really successful because so little people in Ireland are willing to put themselves out there, cause we’re all so ashamed.

Just go for it like!

Q. Do you have any exciting plans for the year ahead?

I don’t think I’m allowed to say until they post the videos!