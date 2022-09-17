Up and Coming: Irish TikTok star Nia Gallagher

In just a few short years, Irish TikTok star Nia Gallagher has amassed an impressive following of over 340,000 people.

We spoke to the 22-year-old for this week’s Up and Coming feature, who opened up about being a part of Ireland’s first content creation house, her big move to LA and her advice to her expansive audience.

Nia, who also has over 22,000 Instagram followers, has worked with well-known brands including Cadbury’s, Coca Cola and Sports Direct.

Find out more about the TikTok star in our exclusive chat below:

Q. How was your experience being part of Ireland’s first content creation house?

It’s been two years now since The Go House; It honestly has changed my life. Coming from a little village in County Longford to the big smoke was life changing. I learned a lot about myself and social media. I loved creating content with other amazing creators and sharing ideas and advice. Most importantly I made bonds for life.

Q. Why did The Go House disband, and how did you feel about it?

The Go House lasted four months in total and living with the same people day in, day out while creating content became exhausting. We all found that we had creative block. We were like a little family who had their ups and downs. It was also during the Covid-19 lockdown, so we didn’t have the chance to see any of our family. I personally felt a little homesick. I was sad when it ended, but I was excited to be home for Christmas.

Q. You recently moved home from LA, what was life like in the US? Would you ever consider moving back?

I’ve been to the US several times, but it was my first time on the west side. The only way I can describe the social media scene over there is that it’s like jumping into a pool full of sharks. If someone can’t benefit from you, they won’t speak to you. Oh the stories I could tell…

I fortunately made some friends over there that I still speak to daily. I would definitely go back but I feel that I’ll stick to the east side of the country as I know it better… there are more Irish there, you know! My goal for the future is to live in an apartment in New York City… a girl can dream.

Q. Irish TikTok creators receive a lot of hate from trolls, how do you deal with this and have you ever considered quitting social media because of it?

It can be quite tough receiving hate, especially when it’s personal – for instance about my appearance or my weight. Yes, I put myself out there and it’s part of what I do; However there is no need for the disgusting hate that myself and other creators receive.

I have taken many social media breaks and quitting has crossed my mind before, but then I remember my younger self in her room making Vines and YouTube videos and how proud she would be of herself today. I don’t mind hate if it’s constructive or on my content. My outlook is that if you have haters, you’re winning because they are your biggest fans.

Q. How do you stay away from drama within the TikTok community?

I’m not a controversial person, and just stay well away from the drama. I keep to myself and my TikTok friend group. I stay neutral and ignore people who try to get me involved in silly stuff. Most of the time the drama is attention-seeking and an attempt to get a reaction from people. Stuff like that will be on the internet for life and I encourage people to take their digital footprint seriously.

Q. You have a little sister, would you be happy for her to join the social platform with the way it is now? If not, what would you want to change?

Lucy currently doesn’t have a TikTok page or any social media accounts because she’s too young. But she loves making videos with me on mine. If she would like to be in the social media world in the future that is completely on her terms. All I can do as a big sister is guide her and give her advice.

Q. Do you consider yourself a role model? If so, is there a pressure associated with that?

I’m not sure if I’m that influential just yet to be considered a role model. However, my biggest encouragement to others is to be yourself. When I was growing up, I didn’t have many Irish idols to look up to. So my hope for the future is that I could be someone’s idol.

Q. If you weren’t doing TikTok, what would you be doing?

I always knew I would be doing something in media. However, if there was no such thing as social media, I would probably be a secondary school teacher or a Garda – completely opposite to what I’m doing now. Both careers still cross my mind, so you never know I could be Ms. Gallagher or BeanGarda Gallagher some day.

Q. Social media stars Miriam Mullins and Tadhg Fleming have recently been announced as contestants for TV shows, is that something you’d be interested in in the future? If so, which shows?

I’m delighted for both Miriam and Tadhg, it’s totally well deserved. I can’t wait to see them on my screen. Now, I don’t want to give too much away or jinx myself but I may have something TV-related currently in the works… fingers crossed!

I would love to host my own TV show in the future. Something similar to Xposé – but strictly about fashion and beauty.

Q. You are really into fashion and beauty. Would you like to launch your own brand?

Absolutely… fashion is my passion! I would love to own my own clothing brand that’s stylish, unique and caters towards everyone. Years ago, my mother owned her own boutique called Pattino’s. The boutique is where I fell in love with shoes and clothes. I would love to re-build her vision in the future.

Q. What advice would you give to others who want to start a career in social media, but are afraid of what people think?

My biggest piece of advice is to be yourself and to never give up. There are too many copycats on social media already, so try your best to stand out. I’ve been creating social media content since Vine, and I’m still here. I never gave up, and it’s now my full-time job.

You only have one life, so don’t let people around you dictate your actions and your future. People are going to talk about you regardless of what you do, so make the most of YOUR life and stop worrying about their opinions. It’s easier said than done, I know. The hard work truly does pay off, so best of luck with your ventures.