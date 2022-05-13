This viral Zara sizing hack is a game-changer

A Zara sizing hack has gone viral.

It can sometimes be hard to find your perfect size when shopping in Zara, as some pieces can be bigger or smaller than the size on the label.

Well, TikTok account @officially_outfit revealed there is actually a secret code on the labels that will help you figure out if what you’re buying is true to size.

The account explained: “Unsure which size to get at Zara?”

“The little box around the tag hole means true to size, get your normal [sic] size. The triangle round the tag hole means it comes up small so size up”.

They further explained: “Each different shape stands for which collection the piece is from whether that be TRF or the main collection. Each collection fits differently which is where this theory comes from.”

The viral video has been viewed 612k times, and people are calling the hack a “game-changer”.

Here’s some reactions to the hack below:

I tested the Zara size hack so sharing with visuals:

Triangle = runs smaller so always go a size up. I always go up for short dresses/shorts

Circle = runs bigger. I always buy my Zara size (M) when it’s their tops, and yes this slightly bigger

Square = True to size. pic.twitter.com/1tznPV8YFH — nomwe (@nomwe_ree) July 6, 2021