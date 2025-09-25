This is why you keep seeing those tiny videos on your Instagram feed

If you’ve recently opened Instagram and noticed your feed filling up with unusually slim, cinematic videos that stretch across the screen like movie strips – you’re not imagining things.

These “thinnest videos” are part of the latest viral Instagram trend that’s quickly becoming impossible to miss.

The 5120×1080 ultra-wide cinematic Reel trend has been taking over our FYPs, as the algorithm has been favouring the unusual ratio.

Instagram has long been a breeding ground for viral content and visual experiments.

From VSCO girl aesthetics to photo dumps, Get Ready With Me (GRWM), and A Day in My Life diaries, trends have shaped how users interact with the platform.

Now, the 5120×1080 trend is redefining what video content looks like on Instagram.

These ultra-wide Reels slice off the top and bottom of traditional landscape videos to create an elongated, high-resolution strip that feels like a scene lifted straight out of a film.

Creators are jumping on this visual format not just for aesthetics, but also for practicality.

It allows users to repurpose old footage, giving it a fresh, modern twist without needing to shoot entirely new content.

The result? A scroll-stopping visual that stands out in a sea of vertical videos.

A host of leading brands have already jumped on the trend, but how do you create one yourself?

Creating one of these sleek videos isn’t something you can do entirely within Instagram, and you’ll need some help from third-party editing apps.

Here’s how you can jump on the trend:

Shoot in Landscape Mode: Use a high-resolution camera or smartphone and capture your footage horizontally.

Use a Video Editing App: Apps like InShot, Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, VN, and Canva can help you achieve the desired effect.

Set Your Project Dimensions: Create a project with dimensions 5120×1080 pixels.

Crop with Precision: In apps like InShot, use the mask feature to crop out the top and bottom portions of your video, leaving just the slim, cinematic strip in the center.

Upload Carefully to Instagram: Export your final video. Use Instagram’s preview feature to ensure it doesn’t auto-crop or zoom. Publish as a Reel and let the aesthetic speak for itself.

Whether you’re a casual scroller or a content creator, expect to see more of these sleek strips taking over your feed.

So next time you stumble upon a “tiny” video that looks like a movie still, you’ll know: it’s not a glitch – it’s the future of Instagram aesthetics.