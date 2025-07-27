THIS is the true crime case that has everyone talking

The Erin Patterson case remains one of Australia’s most bizarre and disturbing true crime stories.

On the seventh of July, after hearing nine weeks of evidence, a jury found Erin Patterson guilty of murdering three relatives and attempting to kill another.

Her in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, died, as well as Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66. Local pastor Ian Wilkinson – Heather’s husband – recovered after weeks of treatment in the hospital.

What Happened?

On 29 July 2023, Erin Patterson hosted a lunch in Leongatha, Victoria, serving beef Wellington to relatives of her estranged husband.

This included his parents (Don and Gail Patterson) and his aunt (Heather Wilkinson), along with Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson. Simon Patterson (her estranged husband) declined the invitation.

The dish contained death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides), known as one of the deadliest fungi. Toxic amatoxins led to the deaths of Don, Gail, and Heather. Ian survived after weeks in intensive care.

Erin Patterson claimed innocence, saying it was a tragic accident, attributed to the mistaken inclusion of foraged mushrooms she didn’t know were toxic.

Investigation & Trial

Erin Patterson was arrested in late 2023 and charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Over a trial spanning approximately nine weeks, key evidence included:

A food dehydrator was found in a rubbish tip, with her fingerprints and traces of toxic mushroom residue.

Digital records showing searches for death cap mushrooms.

Witness testimony from online friends who said Erin boasted of hiding powdered mushrooms in her children’s food and brownies, displayed excitement about her dehydrator, and was known in true crime communities as a “super sleuth.”

Statements about her strained relationship with Simon, her estranged husband, and his devout family highlight coercive control and resentment as potential motives.

Verdict & Legal Outcome

In July 2025, the jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict on three murder counts and one attempted murder within minutes of deliberation.

Erin now faces a potential life sentence and is expected to be sentenced shortly. She currently remains in custody at Dame Phyllis Frost Women’s Prison.

Why the Case Captivated Millions

1. Nature of the Crime

A quiet small-town woman allegedly served lethal poison during what should have been a normal family lunch — the contrast made it surreal and deeply unsettling.

2. Lack of Motive

Prosecutors never proved a direct motive. Erin Patterson claimed fake cancer, blamed misunderstandings — but no clear explanation emerged. That ambiguity fueled public fascination.

3. Media & True Crime Obsession

Dubbed “The Mushroom Trial,” the case generated multiple podcasts, documentaries, news specials, books, TikToks, and memes.

Audiences were entranced by details like Erin Patterson’s demeanour, text messages, recipe books, and even the choice of clothing after the poisoning.

4. Unusual Female Killer

Female perpetrators of violent killings are rare. Experts noted how Patterson’s case broke social expectations — poisoning, secrecy, emotional detachment — and drew comparisons with historical female prisoners.

The case remains frustrating in its unanswered “why,” and that uncertainty only deepens its hold on public imagination.

Erin Patterson’s sentencing is expected soon, with the possibility of appeals still pending.