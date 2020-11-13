Greenheart CBD: a new Irish company with a powerful message

People are raving about the benefits of Greenheart’s CBD oil

The team at Greenheart CBD are aware of the troubles people are facing in this with a second lockdown.

They know it is very important for everyone to look after their mental health and support each during these tough time.

Greenheart CBD, an Irish owned CBD company that was started by two young entrepreneurs, is getting rave reviews.

Started by Paul Walsh and Mark Canavan, they embarked on creating a high quality CBD brand in 2018, and they’re already becoming a huge hit, even getting a mention in Vogue magazine.

On greenheartcbd.ie you can choose from the highest quality hemp and flax oils, which are homogenized in the most natural and chemical-free method, with full traceability from seed to shelf.

After just two years in business, Greenheart CBD has appeared on RTÉ’s Ear to the Ground, with Mark also winning a place in the Sunday Independents ’30 under 30’.

While they cannot make any medical claims as CBD oil is considered a food supplement , many have used CBD oil to treat and help with issues like anxiety and depression – including X Factor star Mary Byrne.

The singer has said when she takes CBD oil her mood drastically improves, and she feels more optimistic about life. She also revealed the products have helped her relieve chronic pain in her legs.

CBD oil is associated with treating the brain and nervous system – the science behind it is, CBD has two receptors which are CB1 and CB2, and these receptors are found mostly in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system.

Mary takes the oil twice a day, one dose in the morning and another before going to bed, which helps her sleeping issues without feeling groggy or tired in the morning.

For more information about CBD oils and the projects in which Greenheart CBD are working on, you can visit their website here.

Greenheart CBD are also offering a 20% discount on all of their CBD oils, with the discount code ‘DROPOFLIGHT’.

