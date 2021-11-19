The Ultimate Black Friday Deals

It’s finally time for Black Friday deals and we couldn’t be more excited!

With huge discounts and offers across thousands of brands in the lead-up to Christmas, we have put together the ultimate mega list of brands to shop this year.

From beauty and fashion to homeware and gadgets, there are massive savings on a huge range of goods to mark the annual event.

But what if you don’t have the available funds to spend on all those Black Friday deals? Well, this is where humm will be your best friend.

humm is the ultimate buy now, pay later solution – and they offer a range of payment plans to suit you.

They’ve partnered with a huge list of retailers, who have some amazing Black Friday deals this month.

Looking to save some serious bucks? Then check out these amazing Black Friday deals:

Weir & Sons

Get 10% off full price items, and 30% off PLUS an Extra 10% off Outlet items when you use code WEIRS10 at Weirs & Sons.

Shop and Save on jewellery, watches, engagement rings and wedding rings as well as favourite brands like Alex Monroe, Shaun Leane, TAG Heuer, Omega, Emporio Armani, Gucci, and much more.

Weirs & Sons also offer free Irish delivery on all orders.

Fields Jewellers

Fields the Jeweller is a wholly Irish-owned company which has been a market leader since 1979.

With 14 stores in Ireland, they offer a wide range of luxurious jewellery and diamonds, with many gorgeous pieces currently on sale – including watches, earrings, necklaces, and even engagement rings.

With up to 50% off here right now, it’s time to grab yourself a bargain!

LilyWho

LilyWho are offering up to 90% off their range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, chains, ear cuffs and watches this Black Friday.

75% of the Irish brand’s jewellery is made completely from recycled silver and gold, so if you’re looking to shop a sustainable brand in the sales, check out their range here.

Paul Sheeran

Paul Sheeran are offering some major discounts on their fine jewellery and luxury watches for Black Friday.

Among the deals is a gorgeous Christian Dior VIII Black Dial Black Ceramic Bracelet (was €6,800 now, €4,080), a Dior VIII Diamond Bezel Mother of Pearl Dial White Cermaic Bracelet (was €10,100, now €6,060) and a 2.50ct, 5 Tier Circle Diamond Pendant, 18ct White Gold Chain (was €5,995, now €5,096).

Check out their range here.

Emma

One of Ireland’s best-selling mattress companies Emma is offering their Biggest Ever Sale this Black Friday, with a whopping 45% off everything.

Their Original Mattress is down from €499.99 to €274.99, while their Premium Mattress is down from €719.99 to €395.99.

Bag yourself a bargain here.

Harvey Norman

As always, Harvey Norman are offering huge savings on a range of items this year, as part of their Black Friday sale.

They have offers on TVs, smartwatches, laptops and phones, as well as furniture and home appliances. Check out their deals here. B&Q B&Q have a wide range of products on sale for Black Friday. Their Numatic Henry HVR200 / 900000 Corded Dry cylinder Vacuum cleaner is down from €171 to €110, the Focal Point Malmo Black Cast iron effect Stove was €130 and is now €73, and the Weber Compact kettle Black Charcoal Barbecue is reduced to €121. There are also hot tubs on offer, including the CleverSpa Ibeam waikiki 4 person Hot tub which was €540 and has been reduced to €355, and the Lay-Z-Spa St. Moritz 7 person Spa which is only €434 (was €740). Check out all B&Q’s Black Friday offers here. Des Kelly Interiors The Des Kelly Interiors Black Friday Sale is now on, with up to 50% off their wide range of products. Save on mattresses, carpets, beds, wood floors and vinyls at the shop that has been bringing value to Irish consumers for over 50 years. Check out their Black Friday offers here. M Kelly Interiors Dublin furniture store M. Kelly Interiors have a host of Black Friday offers on in the lead up to the main event. Right now, they have 15% off everything on their website until November 30th, and up to 25% off on more than 10 sofas and on a range of beds in their Sallynoggin store. From November 22nd until November 27th, there will be 10% off everything in their stores, including carpets, rugs, laminate, vinyl and furniture. Check them out online here. Spotlight Oral Care From self-care treats to smile-enhancing essentials, Spotlight Oral Care has the perfect presents guaranteed to make smiles happen this Christmas. Created by dentists, clinically proven, cruelty-free and earth-kind, each of these festive gifts and surprises for Christmas 2021 has been specially curated to enhance oral health and pamper the ones you love. Because what’s better than giving the gift of a beautiful smile? Spotlight Oral Care’s Black Friday sale went live on Friday, November 19th with up to 50% off everything on site. Check out their Black Friday deals on products and gifts here. Therapie Therapie Clinic are offering up to 75% off laser hair removal, up to 65% off body contouring treatments and 3 for 2 on cosmetic injections as part of their Black Friday Sale. There is also up to 25% off their skin shop, which includes best-selling brands such as IMAGE Skincare and Environ. Check out all their offers here. Easilocks Whether you’re pining after a luscious length or enviable volume, Easilocks Hair Extensions have got you covered. The luxury brand have collaborated with some well-known faces, including Olivia Bowen and Megan McKenna, to create some gorgeous hair pieces. Want to buy them for a fraction of the price? From Saturday, November there will be 33% off on site to celebrate the lead up to Black Friday and on the big day itself, there will be 40% their range. Shop the collections here. Carter Beauty Cosmetics Carter Beauty Cosmetics are offering an incredible 50% off their wide range of products to celebrate Black Friday. It’s the perfect time to bag some of their bestsellers, including the Razzle Dazzle Illuminating Primer, the Full Measure HD Foundation, or one of their gorgeous eyeshadow palettes. Shop the sale on Black Friday weekend here. Kash Beauty Keilidh Cashell’s popular makeup brand Kash Beauty have some incredible offers on some of their most popular products this Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for false eyelashes, lip kits, eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes or her FULL Secret Treasure Collection, now is the time to treat yourself or a loved one. Check out all the offers here. Pamela Scott Since 1970, Irish retailer Pamela Scott has been present in the mind of stylish women looking for trends, accessible styles and fashionable must-have items. The family-run business offers something for all ages with their own brands as well as the hugely popular designer brands such as Gerry Weber, Joseph Ribkoff, Salsa Jeans and Betty Barclay.

Check out their Black Friday Sale here.

Oh Hello Clothing

Oh Hello Clothing are starting their Black Friday sales on Wednesday, November 24th.

There will be up to 70% off their gorgeous range of must-have dresses, knitwear, tops, bottoms, blazers, coats, skirts, jumpsuits, playsuits, footwear and accessories.

Check them out here.

Designer Exchange

Designer Exchange Dublin, is Ireland’s only dedicated pre-loved designer handbag and accessory store, who buy, sell and exchange pre-loved beauties every single day.

Their collection includes Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Fendi, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and much more.

From midnight on November 25th until midnight on November 29th, over 200 items will be on sale to celebrate Black Friday.

Check out their collections here.

Elverys

Elverys are offering buy one, get one half price on almost everything!

The Irish retailer have a huge range of sports and active-wear, runners and accessories on offer.

Check out their Black Friday deals here.

McSport

Established in 1980, McSport has been Ireland’s leading independent supplier of sports and fitness equipment for the past 40 years.

This Black Friday, they are offering huge savings on their strength, fitness, cardio, family, boxing, yoga and pilates equipment.

Check out their deals here.

Apollo Fitness

There will be 20% off Apollo Ireland’s clothing range from Saturday, November 20th.

Save on women’s leggings, sports bras, tops and hoodies, as well as men’s t-shirts and hoodies in the flash sale.

There will also be more mega deals offered each day in the lead up to Black Friday.

Check out their range here.

Fitness Equipment Ireland

Get up yo 30% off spin bikes, up to 10% off treadmills, up to 20% off weight plates and up to 10% off game tables as part of Fitness Equipment Ireland’s Black Friday sale.

Shop their full list of deals here now.

Samsung Want to save on technology? Samsung are offering up to 30% off selected products for their Black Friday Sale. From phones and laptops, to TVs and smartwatches, check out the full sale here. humm is the ultimate buy now, pay later solution – and they offer a range of payment plans to suit you. The payment plan facility allows you to budget better by paying off items below €500 interest fee in 5 fortnightly instalments, or 3 monthly payments slices. And if you’re looking to make a bigger purchase with humm, you can pay off items between €500 – €999.99 over 6 – 12 months. Purchases over €1000 can be paid in instalments over 24 – 60 months, and certain retailers will even allow you to spend up to €30,000, and repay the amount over 6 years. Check out humm‘s full list of retail partners here. Fancy using humm to budget better this Black Friday? Simply complete an application online here, which will be assessed by their team. If you’re approved for finance with humm, you can start making purchases in their multiple retail partner stores straight away. Please note to be eligible for humm, you must meet the following criteria: Be at least 18 years of age

Provide proof of PPS number & address

Be an Irish citizen or permanent resident of Ireland

Earn a minimum taxable income of €1,000 per month

Have a current credit/debit card and a photo ID

Have a good credit history Find out more about how humm works via their website here.