The top festive attractions to visit this Christmas

Christmas is only a few weeks away, so it’s time to start planning some festive days out with your family, friends and loved-ones.

To avoid disappointment, we recommend you book these attractions in advance to ensure you get to enjoy some magical days out.

Here are five places you should definitely visit in the lead-up to Christmas:

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

The spectacular Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo will light up the Phoenix Park once again, with this year’s theme of ‘Around The World’.

Attendees will be treated to the sights of Egypt, Paris, the USA and many more – all without leaving Ireland.

Attendees are being asked to follow HSE guidelines, and wear facemasks where social distancing is not possible.

The event runs until January 9th from Thursdays to Sundays at 5pm until 10pm. Adult tickets are €22, tickets for children over three are €18, and student tickets are €19.

Get yours here.

The Wonderlights at Malahide Castle

The Wonder Lights at Malahide Castle is another great festive outing for the weeks ahead.

The sensory light show will transform the beautiful Malahide Castle in Dublin into a stunning evening walk where magical creatures will transfix you as you meander past the castle walls and through the gardens.

Uncover the tales of the gardens from The Talking Tree and enjoy the Water Colours as you wander through the Enchanted Forest and experience the Wildlife by Moonlight before marvelling at the Woodland Wonder and roaming around The Walled Garden to gaze upon the Pond Life.

You can then make your way to the Woodland Cafe and Gallery Area to enjoy some delicious treats and marvel at the wondrous art installations.

The event is open Thursdays to Sundays from 5pm until 8pm. Tickets are €19.50 for adults and €16.50 for children. Get yours here.

The Christmas Experience at Tayto Park

The Christmas Experience at Tayto Park is another must-visit attraction this Christmas.

Follow Jingles the Elf as he shows you and your family, behind the scenes, what Christmas means for the elves that work with Santa.

Meet a whole host of characters along the way, stopping off at Candy Land, the Wrap-o-matic Room and the Reindeer Stables before finally meeting the Santa Claus himself!

You can also pre-book a delicious Christmas meal in The Lodge Restaurant.

Adult tickets are €15, rickets for children aged 5-12 are €30, tickets for kids aged 2-4 cost €22, and tickets for children aged 0-1 are priced at €8.

Buy your tickets here.

Santa Experience at Croke Park

The perfect family activity this Christmas is the Santa Experience at Croke Park.

On the Santa Experience, you’ll take a stroll pitchside to view the magnificent Croke Park pitch, before stepping into the Elf Dressing Rooms, the Igloo Clubhouse and the North Pole Skills Zone. In this festive fun zone, you can impress with your camogie, hurling and football talents.

Then it will be time to step inside Santa’s very special Croke Park cabin to meet the man himself. You can even take a photo sitting in front of Santa on his team bench and tell him about your predictions for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships!

Every child who meets Santa will receive a small GAA-themed gift and photos will also be available to purchase if you wish.

Tickets are €11 for an adult, €17 for a child aged 2 and older, €9 for children aged 13 months – 23 months, and free for children under 1. Book your tickets here.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest Christmas Experience at Luggwoods

Santa’s Enchanted Forest Walk of Wonder truly is a sight to behold.

The Twinkling lights and Seasonal Magic fills the air as you walk the Majestic trail before you meet himself Santa at his Luggwoods Log Cabin, located on the foothills of the Dublin Mountains.

The event runs from November 27th until December 23rd.

Tickets are €21.95 for a child, €5 for a baby under 1, and €15.95 for an adult.

Book yours here.