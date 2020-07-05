The Top Clinics For Botox And Fillers

We are featuring the best places for fillers, botox and more!

Enhanced Medical Aesthetics

Enhanced Medical Aesthetics is a fully doctor led service by Dr Tong.

They specialise in natural, pain free aesthetics. The ethos of the clinic is natural aesthetics is possible. The team feel that these days, overdone aesthetics is becoming a huge problem that is putting many clients off.

They believe that in Ireland there is still a connotation of fakeness and unnaturalness when it comes to aesthetics.

Enhanced Aesthetics’ mission is to show the world that this is not the case. Less is often

more.

Lines can be improved, lips can be natural, facial shape can be freshened up.

Furthermore, Enhanced believe that we have to move away from area focus aesthetics and treat clients more holistically.

The whole face has to be considered. It’s not just about lips or jaws or cheeks, it’s the whole harmony of all features that can result in natural aesthetics.

As a result of this approach, more than 70% of their clients have never had treatment before.

This really speaks about the clinics brand and ethos. Dr Tong says “Clients trust that we

won’t make them look fake, they won’t have lips like a duck nor will their cheeks resemble a chipmunk. These old ‘clichés’ are as a result of aesthetics done without listening to clients, which leads to unnatural results. What’s worse is, everyone ending up looking the same”.

Venus Medical

From Botox to Buccal Fat Removal, Venus Medical is the place to go if you want to explore

your options for advanced facial contouring.

Dr Peter at his multi award-winning clinic has over 15 years of experience in slimming and contouring the face using injections, minimal surgeries, or magic devices like VASER, FaceTite and Morpheus8.

Take Buccal Fat Removal, for example. A 45 minute treatment that slims the lower face,

banishes chipmunk cheeks, and defines the cheekbones.

After a few numbing injections, a tiny incision is made inside the mouth and the buccal fat—the fat that gives babies fat cheeks—is partially removed. That’s it!

Belly fat isn’t immune to sculpting at Venus Medical either. VASER, and VASER hi-def,

pioneered in Ireland at the South Dublin Clinic, flattens the tummy, reduces love-handles,

and even highlights those toned-look shadows around the abs.

Non-invasive fat-busting options at Venus Medical include LipoKontur for cellulite and Ultrashape, an FDA-approved fat reducing treatment.

All sorts of tricks and techniques can be used to artfully lift the brow, define the lips,

straighten the nose, enhance the cheekbones and deliver that sharp jawline that doesn’t need photoshopping.

If you’re curious to see what Dr Peter can do for you, you can now match with Venus Medical on the MeTime App, submit photos, and connect with Dr Peter to get recommendations right to your phone!

Natural Look Clinic

Natural Look Clinic is a doctor-lead doctor-only aesthetic medical clinic based in Dublin.

They have three prime locations: 26 Clare St Dublin 2: Tuesdays 6-9pm C Beauty Studio, 73 Main St, Blackrock: Wednesday 5-8pm, and The Gables Medical Centre Nutgrove: Thursday 5-8pm.

Three reasons why to choose Natural Look Clinic:

1. They are a doctor only clinic, led by Dr Sean Fitzpatrick MB BCh BaO MRCPI, who is a

dedicated aesthetic medical injector, trainer and assoc. member of the British College of

Aesthetic Medicine.

2. They offer some of the most competitive prices in the country, using premium injectables only, with anti-wrinkle treatments starting at €119 and dermal fillers from €169.

3. Their prime locations are easily accessible and provide a discrete medical

environment where patient safety and privacy are our top priority.

Merrion Road Dental

Merrion Road Dental is a modern, private dental and facial aesthetic clinic situated in the

tranquil surroundings of Herbert Avenue, situated just off Merrion Road, Ballsbridge.

At Merrion Road Dental, they offer a complimentary facial aesthetic consultation which is

easily booked online through their website. They also offer the third area free for Botox!

Dr Catherine Nestor has studied at the highly acclaimed Harley Street and was awarded

Certificates as an Aesthetics Practitioner.

Dr Nestor regularly keeps up to date with advances in facial aesthetics and endeavours to provide the best treatment for patients in order to obtain fresh and natural results.

Catherine’s friendly persona and attention to detail distinguishes Merrion Road Dental as an excellent facial aesthetic clinic.

Merrion Road Dental is a progressive and pioneering practice in which care for the patient is central to everything. It is a comprehensive dental and facial aesthetic clinic providing for all your needs.

Seafield Dental & Aesthetics

Seafield Lodge dental and aesthetics is a relaxed, state of the art dental clinic with secure,

free parking and wheelchair access, located opposite UCD on the N11 slip road.

Welcoming their patients into their home away from home with the latest innovation in dentistry and facial aesthetics at the optimal level of care.

Claire, the practice manager, keeps all the team organised for a smooth day at the Seafield Lodge. Claire and Dr Aisling O’Mahony founded the practice in 2003.

The stylish Dr Aisling has since been stolen to work in St James hospital as a Consultant in Restorative Dentistry but the team still benefit from her wisdom. Then there is the fabulous Graham and Sarah who are the kind nurses who will make your journey one of a lifetime.

To complete the fantastic team, Dr Sittana Ahmed, Dr Aoife Crotty, Rachel Flannery and Dr Padraig O’Ceallaigh and the newest member Dr Bronagh Keane, who you may know from the Ireland’s Toothfairy Podcast.

At Seafield, the aim is to bring you on a journey where your concerns are heard, making your dreams come true. They carry out various treatments including Invisalign, general and cosmetic dentistry and skin aesthetics, including Micro-needling, IPL treatment, fillers and anti-wrinkle injections.

The reopening of Seafield Dental & Aesthetics posed many challenges in these unprecedented days of Covid-19.

Like you, they are playing their part to prevent the spread, changing a few things to a new norm. One of these being an electrical disinfectant sprayer or ‘fogging machine’ which is used to generate a super-fine mist of disinfectant liquid.

After much research and expert advice this enables the entire surgery and waiting areas to be effectively and safely treated in a short space of time and ensures protection of patients and staff.

Haus of JeJuve

If you want to refresh your look after lockdown, look no further than Haus of JeJuve.

The top clinic specialises in lip fillers, aqualyx and botox, always sharing amazing before and after pictures on their Instagram page.

Operated by Michelle and David, the pair have been showing off their new and improved premises.

