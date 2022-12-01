The Top 10 Most Watched YouTube Videos in Ireland in 2022

The top ten most watched YouTube videos in Ireland in 2022 have been revealed.

A video of Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars was the most watched video in the country.

The clip, shared by The Guardian, has gathered over 103 million views and 1.5 million likes.

Check out the ten most watched videos, excluding major label music videos, below:

1. Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb

2. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show

3. Sideman Charity Match 2022

4. World’s Most Dangerous Escape Room!

5. So long nerds!

6. British military guards must follow proper fainting protocol

7. Verdict reached: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial

8. Pranks destroy scam callers

9. Fans are devastated by Britain’s Princess Anne’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral

10. Hi, I’m dream