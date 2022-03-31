The most unusual celebrity baby names

Celebrities often chose unique and unusual names for their children.

With that being said, we’ve rounded up some of the weirdest, wackiest celebrity baby names.

Take a look:

Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes have two children together, and they both have equally unusual names.

Their first child is a son called X Æ A-12 Musk, which Grimes says is pronounced “X A.I. Archangel.”

The couple’s second child, a daughter, is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Grimes said “Exa” references “the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second).”

She also said Dark is “the unknown, people fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Sideræl, pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el,” is “a more elven” spelling of sidereal, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” It’s also reportedly a nod to the musician’s favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset are the proud parents of two children.

While the name of their son is not yet known, their 3-year-old daughter is named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset’s real moniker is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, which inspired the couple’s first-born’s name.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2021.

Speaking about her name on Lorraine, Ed said: “I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name. But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds.”

Because of that, the singer revealed that he and Cherry wanted to give their child “a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

Ed also opened up about why her middle name is Antarctica, he said: “I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list. So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are parents to a daughter named Apple Blythe Alison Martin and a son called Moses.

In 2004, Gwyneth told Oprah Winfrey: “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple.'”

“It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical.”

The inspired for the former couple’s son’s name was Coldplay’s song Moses, which is about his now ex-wife Gwyneth.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children, most of which have unusual names.

These include Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon.

Knox’s twin has probably the most “normal” name of the children – Vivienne Marcheline.

Bono and Ali Hewson

Bono and Ali Hewson named their daughter Memphis Eve Sunny Day Hewson, but she has gone by Eve since her school days.

She explained: “My parents knew I’d get bullied, so I just went with Eve.”

“I know Memphis is in there somewhere but on my passport I’m Eve Sunny Day Hewson,” she added.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Here are the inspirations behind Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ children:

Rumer Glenn Willis – Rumer Glenn Willis was born on August 16, 1988 in Kentucky, while her father Bruce Willis was filming their. She was named after author Rumer Godden.

Scout LaRue Willis – Scout was named after To Kill a Mocking Bird’s main character, Scout Finch. Scout’s middle name, LaRue was named after actor, Lash LaRue.

Tallulah Belle Willis – It took a lot of convincing to get Bruc to like his youngest daughters name and according to Demi’s memoir, it was neither her or Bruce that chose it.

Demi revealed it was actually Sleepless in Seattle actress Meg Ryan that suggested the name, writing: “The perfect name for the baby surfaced during an all-girls trip to Fisher Island, off the coast of Miami. The game on that vacation became what to name this new baby.”

“Meg Ryan was there, we had fallen into an easy friendship over the years. She suggested “Tallulah” because both of my other daughters’ names had “oo” sounds: Rumer, of course, and Scout’s middle name, LaRue. ‘Tallulah would round out your trio of ‘oos,’ Meg said.”

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes gave birth to her and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri on April 18th, 2006.

Suri is Hebrew for “princess”, and in Persian, it means “red rose”, so it’s no wonder the pair chose such a gorgeous name.

What they may not have realised is that it is also the Japanese for “pickpocket”, Italian for “horse mackerels”, and is a form of a French verb meaning “to sour.”