The most SHOCKING moments from Love Island 2025 ahead of the final

As the end nears on this season of Love Island, we’re looking back on some of the most shocking moments from the series that will most definitely go down in history.

Love Island 2025 was full of explosive arguments, shock breakups, love triangles and emotional moments.

Take a look back at some of the most shocking and dramatic moments of the season:

Cach gets emotional

Cach broke viewers’ hearts when he broke down in tears to friend Ty, after his partner Toni decided to recouple with her former flame Harrison.

Cach admitted: “I can’t believe I’m crying. I haven’t cried in years.”

Ty then said: “This is real though, it’s you. It’s better to let stuff like this out than bottle it up. It doesn’t make you any less of a man, in fact more of a man.”

The scene tugged on viewers heartstrings, as fans flocked to social media to praise Cach for showing real emotion.

Megan dumps Tommy for Conor

Megan had been an early favourite to win the show when she coupled up with Tommy.

The pair appeared to be going from strength to strength, with fans loving the energy and banter they shared.

However, an argument between the pair pushed Megan more towards fellow Irish Islander Conor, and the pair shared a cheeky kiss out of sight from the rest of the group.

The pair’s connection grew as Megan’s partner Tommy took a step back, and Conor’s partner Emily was in the “Sleepover” villa.

However, as their connection began to grow, with the pair spending a night in the hideaway, Megan was dumped in a shocking vote, after the public had been asked to vote for their favourite Islander, and Megan received the fewest votes out of the girls.

Toni vs Emily

Despite the pair appearing to be good friends, a bitter row broke out between Toni and Emily.

Toni had confessed to Meg and Dejon that Emily was “irritating” her by acting like “Little Miss Sunshine” all the time.

Meg then told Emily that Toni had been talking about her behind her back, leading Emily to confront her that night in the garden – this resulted in a meme-worthy reaction from Toni as she mimicked Emily.

Harrison and Toni’s terrace rendezvous

Despite bringing Lauren back from Casa Amor, Harrison decided once again he wanted what he couldn’t have, as he told Toni he still had feelings for her just hours before a recoupling.

Fans were quick to notice the similarities to Ekin-Su’s iconic terrace crawl.

Harry changes his mind AGAIN – the Harry x Shakira x Helena love triangle

The triangle at the centre of this year’s Love Island has been Harry x Shakira x Helena.

Arriving at the villa on day 1, Harry had been coupled up with Sophie, with single girl Shakira choosing to steal him on day 2.

However, Helena, who had been coupled up with Conor, chose to recouple with Harry – thus beginning the love triangle.

Shakira then stole Harry back, but during this time he continued to flirt with Helena, giving mixed signals to both girls.

Following a flirty situation in Casa Amor, Helena and Harry decided to stay loyal UNTIL just weeks later Harry decided he wasn’t over Shakira, just days after making things official with Helena.

Harry is rocked by the arrival of his ex Emma

As if Harry’s Love Island experience couldn’t get any messier, his ex of FOUR years showed up – Emma, but she wasn’t back for him.

Emma went hell for leather the minute she got in, as she questioned her ex partner on his behaviour.

She also spilt the tea when it came to why their relationship broke down, as she told him: “You knew the rules. The fact of the matter, you brought girls into our home. It’s my home Harry. There’s no need for any other woman to be in my house,” Emma stated.

Movie night divides the girls

Labelled one of the most “ruthless,” to date, this years movie night pulled out all the stops as it exposed EVERYONE.

As secret chats were exposed, and relationships and friendships alike were put to the test, islanders sat back with their popcorn to see what their significant others got up to behind their backs.

Conversations showed what Meg’s best friend Helena REALLY thought of her relationship with Dejon, captured what the girls had been saying about each other behind their backs, and the flirting Dejon, in particular, got up to.

Megan’s shock dumping and RETURN

The villa was shocked when Irish Islander Megan was dumped after she received the least amount of votes for the most liked Islander.

Despite her budding romance with Conor, he decided to stay in the villa, and subsequently got to know Billykiss, Yas and Shakira.

However, in a pure coincidence, the same day he and Shakira cooled things off, his former flame returned, seeking answers.

Shakira’s rant: “Cockroach number 1”

Following a discussion in which Shakira stated she had more feelings for Harry in a week than she currently does for Conor, the boys got into Conor’s head, and he pulled Shakira for a frosty chat.

Shakira told Conor: “It’s been twisted and you’ve wanted to believe the boys straight away. It’s ego and pride. Wake up, Conor. They’re literally the biggest game-players here. When have I ever lied to you?”

Shakira sought comfort from Toni and Yas as she told them: “I don’t want to be surrounded by them all the time. They are so fake, Harrison that absolute little ant, a cockroach and cockroach number 2 (Harry)”

Harrison leaves for Lauren

Lauren was sent home last week as a result of the new Bombshell Angel picking Ty as her number one boy. Lauren had urged Harrison to leave the villa with her, and the footballer said he would take the evening to sleep on it – as he was embroiled in a love triangle between Casa Amor girl Lauren and bombshell Toni. The next day, the 22-year-old announced that he was leaving as he realised Lauren was what he wanted.

Shakira and Conor’s shock romance

Following Megan’s shock dumping, Conor explored different connections before he set his sights on Shakira.

One surprising connection was with Shakira, whom Conor felt he “hadn’t explore enough.”

The pairs romance was liked by viewers as they had built up a solid foundation of friendship.

Andrada vs Meg

Andrada was in a bit of a love triangle with Dejon and Meg after getting brought back to the main villa, before deciding to continue to get to know Ben.

However, things came to a head, after Meg found out that Andrada told the girls to be quiet so that she could listen in their conversation. She confronted her saying: “Andrada don’t be in here saying shush to hear my conversation with D.”

Andrada replies: “Pipe down, who do you think you’re shouting at?… What’s wrong with you?”

The exchange became heated as they began shouting at eachother in the hallway.

Dejon’s messy antics – multiple bombshells (Casa Amor)

Despite being coupled up with Meg since the beginning, Dejon did his fair share of exploring of connections.

They faced a number of tests in the form of bombshells, Malisha Jordan, Caprice Alexandra, Billykiss Azeez and Andrada Pop.

Each time however, Dejon shut it down before returning to Meg, who has not explored any connections.

Grafties – Harry’s shock at his own actions

The Grafties brought fights, crazy revelations and secret chats.

However, Harry’s clips in particular caused quite a stir among the group, with past comments coming to light.

The clips exposed Harry’s lingering feelings for Shakira, his antics in Casa Amor, his “i love you’s” to ex Emma, among other things.

Viewers, however, were left baffled by the fact that Harry seemed surprised each time his own words were portrayed on screen.

Heart rate challenge – Chinese whispers

The iconic heart rate challenge always stirs up a little drama, which is why we love it.

This year, the Harry x Shakira x Helena love triangle heated up, as it was revealed that the pair had whispered into each other’s ears about very saucy comments.

Alima revealed to the girls of the challenge: “Helena whispered on his ear, ‘I can’t wait to f*** you” as Toni spilled that he had replied: ““Do you still wanna f*** me?”

Alima’s shock dumping

There were many shock dumpings throughout the season, but one that devastated viewers and islanders alike was the dumping of Alima.

During the first episode of the series, viewers had already dubbed her their “number one,” already.

However, her time was short-lived on the series, as Conor, who had been in a friendship couple with the 23-year-old, stood up and said he would like to recouple with bombshell Billykiss, leaving Alima single.

Viewers were outraged over the turn of events, as Alima had been a fan favourite on the show since the very beginning.

At the time, social media users argued other Islanders deserved to go home more than her and called for her to be brought back into the show for Casa Amor.

