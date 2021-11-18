The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2021

2021 has seen the end of some of our favourite celebrity couples.

From whirlwind romances to longtime lovers, these famous faces shocked the world by announcing their breakups.

Let’s take a look back at some of the biggest celebrity breakups this year:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

We are still not over Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split.

The former couple tied the knot in 2014, and share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

But the couple’s romance hit headlines last year, with reports suggesting there was trouble in paradise.

In February this year, Kim filed for divorce, with TMZ reporting at the time that Kimye’s split was “amicable” and that they were requesting joint custody of their children.

Speaking about their split on the Keeping Up with The Kardashians reunion, Kim said: “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or not really try. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.”

Since her split from Kanye, Kim has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson, and has been spotted on several dates with the comedian.

Kanye reportedly had a brief relationship with model Irina Shayk earlier this year, and he has since been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

In April of this year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement, two years after Alex proposed.

The couple released a statement to Today at the time. saying: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Since the split, Jennifer has reunited with an old flame – Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

The pair, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’ were engaged in the early 2000s – but called it off.

The couple have been going strong in recent months, regularly packing on the PDA while out on romantic dates.

Elon Musk and Grimes

In September, Elon Musk revealed he was “semi-separated” from his girlfriend Grimes.

The couple started dating in 2018, and welcomed their first child together in May 2020.

The SpaceX founder confirmed the news to Page Six, but insisted they’re still on good terms and will continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

Elon said: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.”

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco shocked fans back in September by announcing her split from her husband Karl Cook.

The actress started dating the professional equestrian in 2016, and they later married on June 30, 2018, in San Diego, California.

Announcing their split in a joint statement, the couple said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they continued.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Another shocking split this year was Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s.

The former One Direction star and the model had been dating on and off since 2015, but had been going strong in recent years.

The couple also welcomed their first child together last year, a baby girl named Khai.

The pair hit headlines last month after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda.

Amid the drama, a family friend of the Hadid’s told PEOPLE: “[Gigi and Zayn] are not together right now. They are both good parents though.”

“They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice

We were so delighted for Maura Higgins when she confirmed her romance with Giovanni Pernice back in July.

After breaking up with fellow Love Island star Chris Taylor, the Irish beauty seemed happier than ever with her Italian beau.

But last month, the couple sparked fears they had called it quits, after deleting all traces of each other from social media.

Breaking his silence on the split, Giovanni said in a statement shared via his Instagram Stories: “I wanted to say a couple of things… Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly. The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.”

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Sad news this week as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split.

The Señorita singers met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

After over two years together and talks about getting engaged, the couple shocked fans on Wednesday by announcing their breakup.

In a joint statement, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”