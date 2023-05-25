The most memorable Late Late Show guests during Ryan Tubridy’s time as host

Ryan Tubridy will host his final episode of The Late Late Show this Friday, May 26.

In March, the broadcaster announced his shock decision to step down from RTE’s flagship programme after 14 years at the helm.

It has since been announced that Patrick Kielty will take over the reigns in September for the show’s 61st season.

Take a look back at some of Ryan’s most memorable Late Late Show guests from over the years:

Vicky Phelan

In November 2021, Vicky Phelan was hailed an “inspiration” following her emotional interview on The Late Late Show.

The month prior, the CervicalCheck campaigner had returned home to Ireland to receive palliative chemotherapy, after discovering new tumours in her body.

She had been undergoing a clinical trial in the US since January, and was about to start proton beam therapy to shrink the tumours in her lower back.

But sadly, Vicky found out she was no longer eligible for the new treatment after doctors discovered more tumours in her neck, and one on her bowel.

After returning home in October 2021, Vicky started undergoing chemotherapy, but later decided to cease treatment because it made her so sick.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, the mum-of-two told Ryan: “A lot of people don’t talk about this… the horrors of the treatment is often worse than the disease itself.”

“I was green, I was vomiting… I couldn’t even have a conversation with the kids. And I just thought, I can’t do this to them. I’d rather be well, I’d rather have a shorter time frame than be like that.”

Vicky, who was mum to two children – Darragh and Amelia, continued: “Four weeks ago I didn’t think I’d see Christmas, that’s how real this is for me at this stage.”

“I’ve been fighting this terminal part of the disease since 2018. This is my fourth line of treatment. Most people don’t get to four lines of treatment. When you get to four lines of treatment… there’s nothing more they can do for you.”

Vicky also spoke about planning her own funeral, and said: “I want a humanist ceremony and I want it to be a celebration, I don’t want people wearing black, I want colour.”

“I don’t want doom and gloom, I want music.”

Vicky sadly passed away aged 48 last November.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran left Ryan speechless with a thoughtful farewell gift earlier this month.

After performing a set of his tracks for the broadcaster and an intimate audience, the singer said: “Before we go, before we say goodbye – ’cause I know you’ve been very, very good to me over the years… I wanted to give you my guitar.”

“You can have it on your wall, or whatever,” Ed continued, as Ryan exclaimed: “Oh my God, are you serious? Thank you!”

Ryan said: “You know what, I have a guitar at home – this is one of my secrets that I’ve never shared – and I have about four chords, it’s all I need, and every now and again I might pick it up and strum away quietly.”

“But now… I have no excuse! I’d like to apologise to my neighbours in advance.”

The broadcaster admitted he was really moved by Ed’s sweet gift.

In return, Ryan presented the singer with a parting gift of his own.

Ryan presented Ed, who has roots in Co. Wexford, with a family set of Wexford GAA jerseys.

The broadcaster revealed four jerseys – which read, ‘Lyra’, ‘Jupiter’, ‘Cherry’ and ‘Sheeran’.

The singer, who was noticeably moved by the gift, admitted he couldn’t wait for his two children to grow up and learn about their Irish heritage.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé has appeared on The Late Late Show numerous times over his career, but it was his latest appearance earlier this month which peaked viewers’ attention.

At the start of their chat, the Canadian crooner revealed he personally requested to be on the show to bid farewell to Ryan, who he has grown close to over the years.

He hheaped praise on the presenter, and thanked him for having him on the show so many times.

Towards the end of their interview, Michael then surprised him with a bag of gifts, admitting he wanted to “one up” Ed Sheeran – who had gifted Ryan a guitar.

The goodie bag included some of Ryan’s favourite things – including tea bags, jelly babies, and cinema tickets – plus sun cream to use on the beach when he “retires”.

Michael also surprised Ryan with a matching pair of boxers, which featured both of their faces on the back.

In a hilarious moment, the singer then presented Ryan with a suspicious looking karaoke microphone, before the TV host laughed: “I’m glad you explained what that was!”

Following their heartwarming gift exchange, Michael invited Ryan to sing a sweet rendition of We’ll Meet Again to bid him farewell.

PJ Gallagher

Last October, PJ Gallagher won praise for his “brave” appearance on The Late Late Show, during which he spoke at length about his struggle with his mental health.

The comedian revealed he had secretly spent 11 weeks in St Patrick’s Mental Hospital, admitting he had been a “danger” to himself.

Prior to his appearance on RTÉ’s flagship programme, on a special episode of his Radio Nova podcast Glory Dayz with Jim McCabe, the 47-year-old admitted he struggled with his mental health in the past, but things changed when he started having “dangerous thoughts”.

PJ confessed: “It just got completely and utterly beyond my control to where I was a f**king danger to myself. I was a real danger to myself.”

PJ recalled going for a walk with his ex-wife Elaine in 2021 when he suffered a total breakdown.

“We were out walking the dogs and all of a sudden I had what can only be described as a complete and utter mental breakdown, to the point I fell on my knees and everything,” he explained.

“As bad as I was before, it was this unbelievable fear, unbearable, inescapable fear came over me.”

“All I thought for the next two months was, ‘I don’t want to be alive.’ I couldn’t think of anything else except not wanting to be alive. The only way of getting rid of it was just not to be around anymore. Fear of nothing, just the crazy stuff going on in my head.”

“It feels so stupid when you say it now but fear of homelessness, fear of being poor, fear of not having money, fear of having no skills, fear of being useless, fear of being a burden on people, fear of all of that. Feeling like you are in the way of the world.”

PJ also recalled the time his friend, writer Stefanie Preissner, “saved his life”.

He said: “There was one point, things got so bad, it was four o’clock in the morning and I woke up, and I was talking to my friend Stefanie Preissner, who’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. She’s just my best friend.”

“It was four o’clock in the morning and I knew, ‘I’m not going to survive today, today’s the day.’ I’ve never felt so low, I was completely and utterly incapable of anything but this blind insane panic that I had to make stop.”

“I went to Stefanie at four o’clock in the morning. She came out and we got into the car and I was literally physically shaking in a ball, physically shaking, hands clenched, head down, and she saved my life that day.”

“No s*** she saved my life that day… I went and had something to eat and she put her hand on my arm and was like, ‘whatever it is, I promise you it’s going to pass.’”

“I didn’t believe her or anything, but I know if I didn’t go to her house that day I was going to go and do something else.”

Speaking about his admission to hospital, PJ recalled telling his bosses at Radio Nova that he needed to go to hospital, explaining: “I got to the point where it didn’t matter anymore, it had turned into a life-or-death situation.”

After three weeks waiting for a bed, the comedian was admitted to St. Pat’s in December, where he stayed until March of this year.

During his time in hospital, the radio host pretended he was on holidays, and praised his bosses at Radio Nova for handling the situation “unbelievably well”.

Urging others to seek help if they need it, the 47-year-old said: “I just wish I had gone into hospital three weeks earlier… you learn how to manage it then.”

“I will never ever be that sick again, it’s never going to happen because now I have the tools, you have to work at being well.”

Charlie Bird

Last October, fans praised Charlie Bird’s “inspiring” appearance on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, after noticing issues with his speech.

Speaking to Ryan on the talk show, Charlie admitted that he understands and has accepted “what is ahead of me”.

The 72-year-old has completely lost his voice following his diagnosis, and now uses “cutting edge technology” to communicate with others.

Charlie revealed he has gotten his affairs in order and arranged his own funeral plans as he reflected on having lived “a brilliant life”.

Lynsey Bennett

In 2021, Lynsey Bennett opened up about the “guilty” she felt after receiving her cervical cancer diagnosis.

“I was so exhausted all of the time, the bleeding started very late in 2016 and I thought ‘OK, I need to go to the doctor about this,'” she told Ryan. “I thought I was losing my mind.”

On January 17, 2017 Lynsey was told she had aggressive cervical cancer, explaining: “When I stepped foot into the hospital then on the 19th, I was told I was never going to have children again. I was 28 years of age.”

“I felt worthless as a woman. That I couldn’t give someone a child if I ever met somebody new.”

“I think one of the hardest things was not having mam [who passed away after being diagnosed with terminal cancer].”

“I never ever wanted to be in the position that she ended up in herself.”

In September 2020, Lynsey felt unwell again and returned to hospital where she was told her cancer had spread significantly and it was now incurable.

“I felt guilty that I had the girls and now I’m putting them through this,” she emotionally admitted.

Speaking about her daughters, Lynsey said: “I never ever said to them ‘Mammy is going to get better’, because I didn’t know. Kids just know that it’s a sickness.”

“This time, I sat them down and I just said ‘Mammy has got cancer again, Mammy’s sick again.”

“This time it looks like Mammy might have to be an angel because the hospital doesn’t think they have the medicine to make it better.”

She then urged: “You have to go for your smears. I know, unfortunately, I was let down by mine, but it saves lives.”

Lynsey sadly passed away aged 34 last October.

Linda Martin

In 2014, Linda Martin got into an explosive row with Aslan’s Billy McGuinness during her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The guitarist questioned why Louis Walsh was on the selection panel to decide Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

Linda branded Billy an “odious little man” as Ryan attempted to stop them fighting.

Miriam Margoyles

Miriam Margoyles left Ryan red-faced with her hilarious appearance on The Late Late Show in January.

The 81-year-old appeared on the show alongside Senator Lynn Ruane to discuss their documentary, where they investigate the life of Lady Gregory.

During the interview, the Harry Potter actress confidently declared that she wanted to be Irish.

When asked if she had a bit of Irish blood in her, Miriam responded: “I have some Irish relatives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Much to Ryan’s shock, the 81-year-old then declared: “But if I have to down on someone I will to be Irish. I’ll do anything.”

The Late Late Show host appeared flustered and red-faced, with Lynn assuring him: “It’s okay Ryan, it’s not a proposition.”

Ryan said: “I have no doubt there would be a queue around the block [to take Miriam up on her proposition],” but that he had never heard a “more different way” of phrasing it.