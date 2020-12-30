These photos and videos received millions of likes

The most liked Instagram posts of 2020 have been revealed

Instagram have revealed the most liked posts on their social media platform in 2020.

In a year where people were asked to stay at home and social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, many resorted to spending time in the online world instead.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie Jenner landed in the top ten most liked posts multiple times, with a whopping audience of 206million followers on the app.

Tribute posts to some of the beloved stars we lost this year, including Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant, also received millions of likes, while Ariana Grande’s recent engagement also made the top ten.

Check out the most liked Instagram posts of 2020:

10. Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Back in October, Kylie Jenner sparked rumours she and her ex beau Travis Scott had rekindled their romance, after sharing these steamy snaps.

The former couple split last October, less than two years after they welcomed their first child Stormi Webster.

The post received a 14.2 million likes.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram, with a whopping 249million followers.

Back in February, the 35-year-old celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and ten-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Marking the occasion, Cristiano shared a photo from the occasion, which received 14.3million likes.

8. Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi has melted fans hearts on numerous occasions with her sweet manners and loving nature.

Her proud mother put the two-year-old to the test in October with a viral trend, where she lay her head on the toddler’s lap, who comforted her in the sweetest way.

The adorable clip has raked in 14.5million likes.

7. Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

In another Stormi appreciation snap, Kylie uploaded a photo of her daughter smiling in a bubble bath.

The post, which she captioned: “this pic makes me happy”, reeled in an impressive 15.3million likes.

6. Ariana Grande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez just last week, sharing snaps of her stunning ring.

The singer captioned the post: “forever n then some”, which has already received 15.4million likes.

5. LeBron James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

2020 started off with a loss that send shockwaves across the globe, when a helicopter crash killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

In an emotional post, basketball star LeBron James paid tribute to his friend, admitting he was heartbroken and devastated.

The tribute post has received 15.5million since it was shared in January.

4. Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Making her fourth and final appearance on the top ten list, Kylie’s birthday tribute post to Travis Scott raked in 16million likes.

Sharing sweet snaps of the rapper with their daughter, the beauty mogul admitted she would love Travis “forever”, and labelled him “daddy of the year”.

3. Lionel Messi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Last month, football legend Diego Maradona sadly passed away at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

Leading the tributes from the sporting community, Lionel Messi shared a photo of himself with the star, which has received 16.4million likes so far.

2. Chadwick Boseman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman)

In August, the family of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman announced his death in a heartbreaking post.

The actor was just 43 at the time of his death, and had been privately battling colon cancer.

The emotional post has 19.1million likes so far.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo also paid tribute to Diego Maradona following his sudden death, sharing a throwback photo to Instagram.

With 19.7million likes, the tribute post was the most liked post on Instagram of 2020.

