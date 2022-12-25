The most festive Christmas songs – according to science

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

What better way to get into the festive spirit than listening to some iconic Christmas songs?

Thortful.com have ranked the most festive songs, according to science.

Previous research found that the “perfect” Christmas song is one which has a BMP [beats per minute] of approximately 115.

Thortful.com analysed the top 100 Christmas songs from Spotify, and measured their BPMs.

They found that the most festive song, according to Science, was Merry Christmas by Ed Sheern & Elton John (2021) with 115bpm.

Take a look at the top 10:

Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John (115bpm)

Winter Wonderland – Tony Bennett (116bpm)

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como (113bpm)

One More Sleep – Leona Lewis (113bpm)

Baby It’s Cold Outside – Michael Bublé & Idina Menzel (113bpm)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town – Bruce Springsteen (120bpm)

Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms (120bpm)

A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin (110bpm)

Mistletoe and Holly – Frank Sinatra (110bpm)

Last Christmas – WHAM! (108bpm)

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.