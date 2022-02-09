The Masked Singer UK: The top clues and guesses ahead of the final

The final of The Masked Singer UK airs this Saturday, February 12 on ITV and Virgin Media One.

The popular show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan judge the competition.

This year’s characters were Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle, Snow Leopard and Robobunny.

The three mystery singers who have made it through to the final are Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny, and their true identities will finally be revealed this weekend.

Ahead of the final, we’ve rounded up all the clues about the Masked Singer finalist’s identities, and listed the top guesses so far.

Take a look:

Mushroom

Mushroom has been extremely tricky to guess, due to the fact they have been using a variety of accents – including Yorkshire and Irish – to fool the judges.

Mushroom’s clue song was Crazy by Gnarls Barkley, and they have made several hints about branching out and trying new things.

The main guesses have included Leona Lewis, Nadine Coyle, Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton and Homes Under The Hammer’s Martel Maxwell, but the most popular guess to date is Charlotte Church.

Here are all Mushroom’s the key hints so far:

Can take many forms.

My career started out a little bit fizzy.

Sound of the underground.

“Do I care what people think? Honestly, I don’t give a dame.”

“Without meaning to labour the point, mushrooms are the observers of the woodlands.”

Always interested in learning and growing from their roots.

A bottle of perfume labelled “Interest” by “KK”.

“I’ve been lucky to be able to leave my forest and plant myself in lots of exciting places far from home.”

Something I did got everybody talking.

Likes to “start new things and try new lives”.

“I once gave a speech to a quarter of a million people. It’s important to stand up for what you believe in.”

Robobunny

Robobunny has a long list of cryptic clues.

The character’s clue song was ‘Dynamite’ by BTS and props used included a builder’s hat, cowboy boots, a police badge, some boxing gloves and a Native American headdress.

Fans are convinced it’s Westlife’s Mark Feehily, who have a song called Dynamite.

Here are the key clues for Robobunny so far:

“I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

People often remark: “Isn’t she good.”

From a large family.

Initials “MA” may be important.

Line dancing.

“Papa Bunny” is the one who “inspired their talent”.

Cup of Joe.

Has reinvented themselves before.

“My royal barcode is 200019992003.” (Fans reckon this refers to Westlife’s Royal Variety performances in 2000, 1999 and 2003.)

Panda

People aren’t sure who Panda could be.

Guesses for their true identity have included Helen Skelton, Emily Atack, Keeley Hawes, Camila Cabello, Emily Blunt, Michaela Strachan, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Kate Hudson, Kym Marsh, Kimberly Wyatt, Lisa Stansfield, and the most popular guess is Natalie Imbruglia.

The clues for Panda include:

Self-described “introverted extrovert”.

“This won’t be the first time I’ve connected to these creatures.”

Panda’s clue song was One Direction’s ‘Story of My Life’.

The letters TWDFL could be significant.

“Writer” spelled out in blocks.

References to their skincare routine, possibly has their own line of products.

“Look too far into the future and you can find yourself off-centre.”

Panda has “treaded the boards” in different lives far from what you could imagine.

“No matter the journey, you’ll always find your way home.”

“It’s not the first time I’ve been this animated.”

The Masked Singer final airs this Saturday from 7pm on Virgin Media One.