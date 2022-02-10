The Masked Singer UK: All the unmaskings so far ahead of the final

The Masked Singer UK final takes place this Saturday, February 12.

The popular show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan judge the competition.

This year’s characters were Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle, Snow Leopard and Robobunny.

The three mystery singers who have made it through to the final are Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny, and their true identities will finally be revealed this weekend.

So far on the show, the unmaskings have included a Destiny’s Child star, a legendary footballer, a Pop Idol champ and a Loose Women star.

Here are all the unmaskings so far:

Episode One

Heather Small was unveiled as Chandelier on the first episode of the show.

The thermometer in the clue VT was a nod to Heather’s first band Hot House.

“I know how to chase away the darkness” referred to Heather appearing on The Chase Celebrity Special, and “I would dim my lights” was a clue to Heather hiding her voice whilst growing up.

Heather’s hit song ‘Proud’ was the anthem to the London Olympics, hence the medals in her interview.

Episode Two

On the second episode of the series, Snow Leopard was unmasked as Gloria Hunniford.

The retro director’s cone clue was a nod to the Loose Women panelist’s close connection to silver screen stars.

When Gloria started in radio, she was the only female presenter, hence being described as a “rare and unique creature”.

The “my word is my bond” clue was a reference to Gloria interviewing most of the actors who played James Bond.

The award on Gloria’s costume was a nod to her being awarded an OBE.

Episode Three

On episode three of the show, Lionfish was unmasked as Will Young.

“Cultivating good friendships” was a clue to the singer’s passion for gardening, and the beret on top of the Taxi cab was a hint to Will starring in Cabaret.

The cracked mirror hinted to Will’s role in the Miss Marple episode “The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side”, and the model jet airplane was a nod to his “Switch It On” music video.

“They’ll swear they’ve made a royally big mistake” referred to Will swearing at the Jubilee during a sound check, and “I’m a feminist” made reference to the fact he studied Politics and Women’s Studies at University.

Episode Four

On episode four of the show, Bagpipes was unmasked as Australian professional tennis player Pat Cash.

Pat’s played guitar with Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, hence the clue: “I’ve shared the stage with a tumbling rock.”

The mention of the Aussie band AC/DC was a nod to Pat’s love of rock music and the country he’s from, and the clue “Straight talking is my middle name” was a reference to Pat’s blog ‘Straight Talking’.

“Love”, “Grass” and “Ace” were all clues to Pat’s professional tennis career, and the “Guitar Strap became something I’m known for” clue is about the guitar strap Pat wears as a bandana.

“You might know me for havin’ started a tradition” refers to Pat starting the tradition of climbing in the stands when winning at Wimbledon.

Episode Five

Week five of the show saw Poodle get sent home from the competition, and both judges and viewers were shocked by their true identity.

Guesses included Michael Ball, Adam Lambert and Paul O’Grady, but it was actually Keane frontman Tom Chaplin who was behind the mask.

The ‘Dog Collar’ clues were a nod to Tom being a choirboy and his surname Chaplin, and his “not afraid to busk it” clue was a reference to him busking all over the UK in aid of ‘The Big Issue’.

His song clue ‘Unwritten’ was because Keane beat Natasha Bedingfield in Best Breakthrough Act at the 2005 BRIT Awards.

Episode 6

There was a double elimination on week six, meaning two celebrities were unmasked.

First up was Firework, who was revealed to be actress Jaime Winstone.

Her clue “I’ve seen a lot of drama, period” was a nod to her starring in period dramas such as Made In Dagenham and Poirot.

The social media clue ‘@BECKY030306 You go kid’ is her character’s name in ‘Kidulthood’ and its release date.

The second character to be unmasked in the episode was Doughnuts, who was revealed to be legendary footballer Michael Owen.

Michael signed for Liverpool on his 17th birthday, hence the clue: “It all started with a wicked birthday surprise.”

The Argentinian flag hinted to Michael’s iconic goal against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, and his clue song ‘Sweet Caroline’ is a song England football fans famously sing at matches.

Episode Seven

There was another double elimination in the show’s semi-final.

First up was Traffic Cone, who was revealed to be Walking On The Air singer Aled Jones.

The £10 note in Aled’s clue VT pointed to him being a famous tenor, while the clue “I know better than anyone how to harness your youth” referred to him once duetting with his younger self.

He also sang for Prince Charles and Princess Diana, hence the “invited to a swanky private gig for a real power couple” clue.

Later on in the show, Rockhopper was revealed to be Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, leaving the judges and viewers at home shocked.

The singer wore a jacket with Roman numerals that made up the year Destiny’s Child performed at the Super Bowl.

Another clue was cards with other famous Williams on them.

Rockhopper also revealed she appeared on more than one billboard, a nod to Michelle starring in hit musical Chicago and also being a regular on the Billboard charts in America.

The Masked Singer final airs this Saturday from 7pm on Virgin Media One.