The major movies and TV shows that have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

The pandemic is having a serious affect on the film and TV industry

The major movies and TV shows that have been delayed due to...

It’s no surprise that production has paused on many upcoming films and TV shows, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many films have had their release dates pushed back, and filming has ceased on some of our favourite TV shows.

Which movies and TV shows have been affected? We’ve listed them below:

Wonder Woman 1984

This superhero movie starring Gal Gadot was originally set for release in June.

However, Warner Bros. have decided to push the release date back to August 14th.

Responding to the news on Instagram, Gal said: “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again.”

“Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

Peaky Blinders

Filming for the new season of Peaky Blinders was due to resume very soon, but was sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming.”

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

The Peaky Blinders Instagram account added: “Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew and to all our amazing fans for their continued support.”

View this post on Instagram An announcement on Peaky Blinders Season 6. A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

The Friends Reunion

HBO Max has delayed filming it’s Friends reunion special.

This has come as a major disappointment, as fans have been waiting for this reunion since the show ended in 2004.

The original cast mates were supposed to film the episode this week, but production has been postponed until at least May.

Black Widow

This highly anticipated Marvel Studios film has also been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scarlett Johansson stars in this action-packed Avengers spin-off, and it was originally set for release on May 1st.

The new release date has not yet been confirmed.

A Quiet Place: Part II

The premiere of A Quiet Place: Part II was cancelled earlier this month due to the ongoing crisis.

The much-anticipated sequel, which stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy, was set to be released on March 18.

Announcing the film’s postponement on Instagram, director John Krasinski said: “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together.”

“Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see this movie … I’m gonna wait to release the film until we CAN see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

View this post on Instagram AQuietPlacePart2…Take2 A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Mar 12, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

No Time To Die

The latest edition to the James Bond collection, No Time To Die, has also been rescheduled.

It was set for release on April 10th, but will instead be released on November 12th.

This will be Daniel Craig’s last time playing the iconic Bond role after nearly 15 years, so it’s bound to be a huge success.

It also stars Rami Malek of Bohemian Rhapsody as the villain.

Fast And Furious 9

This action film was set to appear on our screens in May, but the release date has since been pushed back until next year.

The latest Fast & Furious instalment stars wrestler turned actor John Cena, as well as Charlize Theron.

Fans of the show will now have to wait until April 2nd, 2021 to go and see the exciting film.

Line of Duty

Production for the new series of Line of Duty had begun in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

But sadly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve decided to postpone filming until further notice.

In a statement, producers said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the support of the BBC.”

“We will keep you updated with further developments in due course. Thank you”.

In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the support of the BBC. We will keep you updated with further developments in due course. Thank you. — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) March 16, 2020

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston told Good Morning Britain: “The scripts this year… again, they just seem better than ever.”

“We will be back at some point again to get them finished and I hope they’ll be back bigger and better.”

Mulan

Mulan is another major film that has been delayed due to the world’s current health crisis.

This live-action remake stars Liu Yifei as Mula, and it is Disney’s most expensive remake to date.

The film was set for release on March 27, but Mulan’s Director Niki Caro has since confirmed that they’ve decided to postpone the release.

He stated: “Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affecteed by the virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us safe.”

A message from Mulan Director, Niki Caro. pic.twitter.com/0L3VzAfaeB — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) March 12, 2020

The Walking Dead

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead has also been rescheduled.

The final episode of the series was set for release on April 13th in the UK & Ireland.

But unfortunately, fans will be left waiting on the edge of their seats until an unspecified date later this year.

On Instagram, it was announced that “the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5.”

The new series, Walking Dead: World Beyond, will also no longer screen next month as it has been pushed to later in the year.