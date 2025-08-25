All the Love Island stars we’d love to see return for All Stars season three

Love Island has given us countless couples, chaotic rows, and unforgettable villa moments — but some Islanders have left us wishing for just one more summer with them on our screens.

As talk heats up around All Stars season three, we’ve rounded up the former contestants who could bring the drama, the romance, and the pure entertainment we’ve been missing.

From fan favourites to headline-makers, these are the faces we’d love to see back in the villa.

Ovie Soko

Ovie Soko appeared on Season 5 of Love Island.

He entered Casa Amor on Day 26 before entering the villa on Day 30 and came in third place alongside India Reynolds on Day 58.

Many fans have continued to call for the icon to return to the villa for a second chance at love.

Whitney Adebayo

Whitney Adebayo appeared on Season 10 of Love Island.

She entered the villa on Day 3 and was crowned the runner-up alongside Lochan Nowacki on Day 58.

The pair continued to get to know each other outside the villa, appearing to go from strength to strength.

However, after two years together, the pair parted ways earlier this year.

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde appeared on Season 10 of Love Island.

Tyrique entered the villa on Day 1 and came in third place alongside Ella Thomas on Day 58.

The pair continued their relationship on the outside, but split just six months after leaving the villa, before reconciling in November 2023.

They then permanently parted ways in February 2024.

Casey O’Gorman

Casey O’Gorman appeared first on Season 9 of Love Island, and went on to appear of the first and second seasons of Love Island: All Stars.

He went on to win the second season of the spin-off series with Gabby Allen, but the pair split after three months together.

Andrada Pop

Andrada Pop appeared on Season 12 of Love Island.

The Irish icon entered the villa as part of Casa Amor, making it to the main villa with fellow Islander Ben Holbrough.

However, she was dumped from the island on day 34, and she and Ben continued to get to know each other on the outside.

Sadly, their romance did not last, as Ben admitted he had strayed during a night out, and kissed someone else while he and Andrada were “exclusive.”

Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page appeared on Season 8 of Love Island.

He had entered the villa on day one and went all the way to the final, coming in fourth place alongside Tasha Ghouri.

The pair continued their relationship on the outside, even moving in together and adopting a dog.

The pair were together for nearly three years before news of their breakup became public in January of 2025.

Zachariah Noble

Zachariah Noble appeared on Season 10 of Love Island.

He entered the villa on the first day and went all the way to the final, coming in fourth place alongside Molly Marsh.

The pair continued their relationship after leaving the villa, briefly splitting before getting back together, before splitting up for good in July of this year.

Teddy Soares

Teddy Soares appeared on Season 7 of Love Island.

Teddy entered the villa on Day 12 and came in third place alongside Faye Winter on Day 58.

The pair continued their relationship outside the villa; however, they split eighteen months after leaving the show.

Mary Bedford

Mary Bedford appeared on Season 7 of Love Island.

She entered Casa Amor on Day 29 before entering the villa on Day 32 and was dumped from the island on Day 52.

Danica Taylor

Danica Taylor appeared on Season 8 of Love Island.

She entered the villa on day 12, but was dumped from the island on Day 51.

Clarisse Juliettè

Clarrise Juliettè appeared on Season 7 of Love Island.

However, she left the island on Day 38 after entering Casa Amor on Day 29 and then the villa on Day 32.

Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna Ekwonna appeared on Season 8 of Love Island.

However, Ikenna was dumped from the island on Day 15 after entering the villa on Day 1.