The ‘He’s A 10’ game has gone viral: Here are some of the funniest memes

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Have you heard of the ‘He’s A 10’ game?

The light-hearted online game, which has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, sees participants rate an imaginary partner on a scale from 1 to 10 to determine their attractiveness. But there’s a catch.

Each imaginary partner has a specific personality trait that can make them more or less attractive.

In the trending game, one person will come up with an imaginary partner and the rest of the group must figure out what number on the scale the partner actually belongs on.

getting us through the queues in Dublin airport #hesa10 #hesa

Some examples include:

“He’s a 10 but he’s made you question your sanity on multiple occasions.”

“He’s a 10 but his snap is in his bio.”

“He’s a 10 but follows girls that don’t follow him back.”

“He’s a 10 BUT HE TAKES F**KING AGES TO REPLY.”

‘She’s A 10’ is also trending on Twitter right now, and there has been some hilarious examples.

One person tweeted: “She’s a 10 but she asks you if you’d still love her if she was a worm.”

Another wrote: “she’s a 10 but she cried when 1D broke up.”

A third tweeted: “she’s a 10 but u must tell her good morning and goodnight or she think u hate her,” before adding: “this is about myself.”

The #hesa10 hashtag has been viewed over 15.8million times on TikTok, and some of the videos are hilarious.

Take a look:

not the catchphrases 😅 #fyp #hesa10

LOL our new fave game #MakeASplash #hesa10 #relationships #foryou

#hesa10 #menslander

Fine we’ll play #hesa10 #MakeASplash

ok what do y’all think LMAOO #hesa10but

he’s a 10 but….. 😭

