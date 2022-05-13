The funniest videos made using the viral crying filter

The crying filter is blowing up online, and we cannot get enough of it.
The crying filter first appeared on Snapchat on May 6th, and people have been using it on their unsuspecting family members and friends to create hilarious videos.
TikTokers have been approaching their loved ones and asking them what’s wrong, to which they usually give a confused response as they are unaware the filter is making them look so upset.
@antanddec
Having a bawl with this one 😂 #cryingfilter
To use the filter, simply search for ‘crying’ in the filters section on Snapchat, and let the fun begin!
Here are some of our favourite videos of people using the viral filter:
@tiabw_ 😅😅😅😅 #fyp #cryingfilter #viral #drinks ♬ original sound – Tia🤍
@rayxswift Why were all of the Kardashians so sad? #kardashians #jenners #metgala #fyp ♬ Le Calin – 斌杨Remix
@kixrxxn_1 Everyone was crying at the rave 😭 #crying #cryingfilter #fyp #liverpool ♬ 9TS x Liverpool st In da rain – Milski
@ladbibleireland Poor girl can’t stop laughing 🥲 (@Lorna Smith) #fyp #ireland #irish #banter #lol #filter #crying #cry #sadfilter #cryfilter #blowthisup #funny #prank ♬ original sound – LADbible Ireland
@fablesinfocus This filter tho 😂😂😂 can I have a chip? #sadfilter #cryfilter #snapchatfilter #funny #fyp ♬ original sound – Fablesinfocus
@mariobramante It’s only pepper #cryingfilter #sad #sadfilter #sadcrying #😭 #😭😭😭 #fyp #snapchatfilter #snapchat #foryourpage #foryoupage #viral #funny #trending ♬ original sound – Maz Bram
@puwtok this filter is too good 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #cryingfilter ♬ original sound – phoebe gillett
@caseycodyj Crying filter is killing me @marns 😂😂😂 #cryingfilter #fyp #funny ♬ original sound – Casey Cody Johnson
Ad