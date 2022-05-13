The funniest videos made using the viral crying filter

The crying filter is blowing up online, and we cannot get enough of it.

The crying filter first appeared on Snapchat on May 6th, and people have been using it on their unsuspecting family members and friends to create hilarious videos.

TikTokers have been approaching their loved ones and asking them what’s wrong, to which they usually give a confused response as they are unaware the filter is making them look so upset.

To use the filter, simply search for ‘crying’ in the filters section on Snapchat, and let the fun begin!

Here are some of our favourite videos of people using the viral filter: