The cast of Hocus Pocus: Where are they now?

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993 and has become a cult-classic film.

Its sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 was released on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, much to the delight of “Spooky Season” lovers.

Some of the original cast reprised their roles in the remake, and others didn’t.

Take a look at where they all are now:

Bette Midler

Bette Midler played Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson in Hocus Pocus; and has reprised her role for the 2022 sequel.

The talented actress has won four Golden Globe Awards, three Grammy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards and a Kennedy Center Honor.

In 2008, she signed a contract with Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a residency titled Bette Midler: The Showgirl Must Go On, which ended in 2010.

Bette has been married to artist Martin von Haselberg since 1984.

The couple share one daughter, actress Sophie von Haselberg, who was born in 1986.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker played Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus; and has reprised her role for the 2022 sequel.

She has won six Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards, and in 2022 Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Sarah is well-known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City series and subsequent movies, which she reprised for the spin-off And Just Like That…

She married actor Matthew Broderick in 1997 and the couple share three children together – James, 19, and twins Marion and Tabatha, 13.

Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy played Mary Sanderson; and has reprised her role for the 2022 sequel.

The actress starred in well-known films such as The Wedding Planner (2001), WALL-E (2008), Brother Bear 2 (2008), and Step Up 3D (2010).

Kathy married actor and singer Dan Finnerty in 1998.

The couple share one daughter – musician Samia.

Omri Haim Katz

Omri Haim Katz played teenager Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus but has not reprised his role for Hocus Pocus 2.

The 46-year-old retired from acting, with his last role in the short film Journey Into Night (2002).

He reportedly keeps in contact with his Hocus Pocus co-stars.

Thora Birch

Thora Birch played Max’s 8-year-old sister Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus but has not reprised her role for the 2022 sequel.

She took a break from acting between 2012 and 2016, but recently played the role of Gamma/Mary in The Walking Dead.

Thora is set to make her directorial debut and co-star in a Lifetime feature film about Gabby Petito.

She married talent manager and philanthropist Michael Benton Adler in December 2018.

Vinessa Shaw

Vinessa Shaw played Allison Watts, Max’s crush and classmate, in Hocus Pocus but did not reprise her role for Hocus Pocus 2.

The actress met her husband Kristopher Gifford, with whom she shares a son named Jack, in 2007.

The couple got engaged in 2008 and married in 2017.

Vinessa’s most notable acting roles besides Hocus Pocus have been in Coyote Summer and 40 Days and 40 Nights.

Doug Jones

Doug Jones played William “Billy” Butcherson, Winnie’s resurrected ex-boyfriend, in Hocus Pocus; and has reprised his role as the character for Hocus Pocus 2.

The actor and filmmaker has appeared in well-known films such as Hellboy (2004), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) and The Shape of Water (2017).

He also appeared in many TV series including Sons of Anarchy, Teen Wolf, Arrow and stars as Captain Saru in Star Trek: Discovery.

Doug has been married to his college sweetheart Laurie Pontoni since 1984.

Jason Marsden

Jason Marsden voiced Thackery Binx in his cat-form in Hocus Pocus and has not reprised his role for Hocus Pocus 2.

The actor has had a successful acting career since the 1993 cult-classic film.

He married Christy Hicks in October 2004, but they divorced in 2020 after sixteen years of marriage.

The couple share a son who was born in February 2010.

He has been the official voice of Goofy’s son Maximilian “Max” Goof since 1995.

