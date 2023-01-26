The biggest romantic crossovers in Love Island history

Love Island has graced our TV screens once a year for the past nine years.

While a lot of our favourite couples from throughout the different series remain together – some engaged, some married, and some with children – there are others who didn’t begin dating until after they appeared on the show.

Take a look at the Love Island stars who dated off-screen:

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott

Lucie Donlan, who appeared on Love Island 2019, started dating Luke Mabbott, who starred in winter Love Island 2020 in July 2020.

Since they started dating, the Cornish surfer and the Redcar native moved in together and adopted a rescue dog.

Luke proposed to Lucie under the Northern Lights back in December 2021, and the couple are currently renovating a cottage together in Cornwall.

Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley

Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell started dating in March 2019 after starring in Love Island 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Kaz famously coupled up with Josh Denzel after Casa Amor, and the pair went on to place third on the hit dating show.

Meanwhile, Theo was in the villa for a brief nine days, during which he coupled up with Tyla Carr.

However, the couple parted ways in February 2020 – nine months after making their relationship Instagram official.

Ellie Brown and Michael Griffiths

Michael Griffith appeared on season five of Love Island back in 2019, while Ellie Brown starred in the season prior in 2018.

The former couple struck up a romance after meeting on Celebrity Ex On The Beach 2020.

Despite Michael describing Ellie as “the one”, the pair ultimately split because he didn’t want to hurt her.

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi appeared on Love Island 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The pair started dating in July 2019, shortly after Arabella’s stint in the villa.

However, the former couple called it quits in April 2020, after nine months together.

Biggs Chris and Rebecca Gormley

Biggs Chris and Rebecca Gormley both appeared on the winter series of Love Island back in 2020; however they never explored a romantic connection while they were in the villa.

Shortly after the series, the pair moved in together – splitting their time between their respective families in Glasgow and Newcastle.

The former couple dated for 19 months before calling time on their relationship in August 2021.

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor both appeared on Love Island 2019; despite coupling up, the pair never explored a romantic connection between them on the show.

The reality stars became good friends, and remained good friends throughout her relationship with Curtis Pritchard – whom she placed second with on the hit dating show.

Following the Longford native’s split from Curtis, she and Chris announced their relationship in November 2020.

To fans disappointment, the former couple announced their split in May 2021.

Charlie Brake and Megan Barton Hanson

Charlie Brake and Megan Barton Hanson both appeared on Love Island 2018.

The pair began dating a year after their series of the hit dating show, but their romance was short-lived.

The pair reunited at the end of December 2020 when Charlie crashed Megan’s date on MTV’s Ex In The City.

Max Morley and Laura Anderson

Max Morley appeared on the first even season of Love Island UK back in 2015, while Laura Anderson appeared on season four in 2018.

The pair went official with their romance in October 2018, just months after Laura left the villa.

Max and Laura split just after Christmas in 2018, but rekindled their romance in May 2019.

The Love Island stars officially called time on their romance in July 2019.

Kendall Rae-Knight and Kem Cetinay

Kem Cetinay won Love Island 2017 alongside his then-girlfriend Amber Davies.

Meanwhile, Kendall Rae-Knight was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa the following year.

The pair sparked romance rumours after meeting on Love Island’s spin-off show Aftersun, with Kendall revealing that they had exchanged phone numbers.

However, nothing appeared to come from their rumoured romance.