The Biggest Celebrity News Stories of 2021

A LOT happened in the showbiz world this year.

From shock splits to pregnancy announcements, legal battles to heartbreaking tragedies, 2021 has been a big year for celebrity news.

Take a look at some of the biggest stories from the past 12 months:

Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending

Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in 2021.

The finale episode of the 20th and final season of the reality show aired in June, and it was followed with a two-part reunion special.

At the reunion, host Andy Cohen grilled the famous family on some juicy topics – including Kim’s infamous sex tape, Kris’ split from Caitlyn Jenner, and so much more.

Read the biggest bombshells from the reunion special here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an explosive interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

In the bombshell CBS special, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their relationship with the Royal family, their decision to step down from their roles as senior working members in the Royal family, Meghan’s relationship with Kate Middleton, Harry’s relationships with Prince William and Prince Charles, and much more.

Meghan also revealed during the interview that she was suicidal while pregnant with her son Archie, and also claimed that there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

Read more about the interview of the year here.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle

One of the biggest stories this year was Britney Spears’ fight to end her conservatorship.

The 40-year-old was placed under conservatorship in 2008 after she suffered an alleged mental breakdown.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November without the need for a psychiatric evaluation.

2021 was a great year for Britney. As well as the end of her conservatorship, the pop star got engaged to her beau Sam Asghari earlier this year.

We love a happy ending!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce

Back in February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star, who has since struck up a relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, filed to become legally single and have her maiden name restored earlier this month.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband has been very publicly fighting to win her back in recent weeks.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ reunion

In April of this year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement.

They said in a joint statement: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

In May, J-LO rekindled her romance with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, 17 years after they called off their engagement.

Jennifer and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

The couple seem happier than ever, and have been papped packing on the PDA on numerous occasions.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October of this year.

The couple have been dating since last year, and confirmed their romance in February.

The Blink-182 star popped the question on a beach surrounded by rose petals and candles.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, while Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. He is also the step-father of 22-year-old Atiana.

Announcing their engagement on Instagram Kourtney simply wrote: “forever @travisbarker.”

Fatal shooting on the set of film Rust

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico back in October, after a prop gun Alec Baldwin was holding went off during a rehearsal.

The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

In his first televised interview since Halyna’s death, Alec insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed her.

The 63-year-old broke down in tears as he spoke to George Stephanopoulos about the incident for an ABC News Special, and confessed: “I couldn’t give a s**t about my career anymore.”

When asked if he thinks his acting career is “over”, Alec replied: “It could be.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their second child

In February, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child together.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in June.

In a statement, their press secretary said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

Kylie Jenner announces her pregnancy

In September, Kylie Jenner announced she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The 24-year took to Instagram to share the exciting news with an emotional video, captioning the post: “🤍🤰🏻 @travisscott.”

In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen sharing the news with her beau Travis, who hugged her belly.

The on-again off-again couple are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Stormi.

Little Mix announce their split

After much speculation, Little Mix confirmed their split in December.

In a statement, the group said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.”

It came nearly one year after former member Jesy Nelson announced she was leaving the group.

Since her departure, Jesy has gone on to release her first solo single Boyz.

The song received some backlash after Jesy was accused of “blackfishing” in her music video. It also led to rumours of a feud between the band and Jesy, as leaked screenshots appeared to show Leigh-Anne calling Jesy out for altering her appearance to appear black.

It was a big year for the girls in their personal lives, as both Perrie and Leigh-Anne became mothers in August.

Perrie welcomed a son named Axel with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Leigh-Anne surprised fans by announcing she had given birth to twins, who she has not yet revealed the names or genders of.

Astroworld Tragedy

Another heartbreaking story from 2021 was the Astroworld tragedy.

Hundreds of people were injured and 10 people, including a nine-year-old boy, died after a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s concert in Houston on November 5.

The rapper is now facing multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased and fans that were injured.

A day after the tragic event, Travis paid tribute to those who lost their lives at his concert in a statement shared on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”